Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

It's no hard day's night playing with Ringo for Men At Work's Colin Hay

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
June 14 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Legendary Men At Work frontman Colin Hay says he still holds a deep connection to Australia, despite living in the US since 1989. Picture supplied
Legendary Men At Work frontman Colin Hay says he still holds a deep connection to Australia, despite living in the US since 1989. Picture supplied

LIKE most children in the '60s who loved music, Colin Hay dreamed of being in The Beatles as he grew up in Scotland.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.