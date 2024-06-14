Falcons set to take on Aussie legend lauren Jackson in NBL1 East showdown

COACH Kristy Bultitude has prepared the Newcastle Falcons for the enormous task of taking on Australian basketball legend Lauren Jackson when they battle NBL1 East leaders Albury in Albury on Saturday night.
Jackson, 43, was part of the Australian Opals side which recorded a 2-1 series win in a tour of China earlier this month.
However, she was left out of the Opals squad to play two games against Japan in Sapporo next weekend.
The friendlies are part of the Opals preparation for the Paris Olympics.
Jackson's last game for Albury was a 120-72 rout of Canberra on May 18 where she dropped 50 points and hauled in 19 rebounds.
"We have to plan for Lauren to be there," Bultitude said. "It is the Allen McCowan Memorial weekend in Albury. It just adds to the challenge.
"With Lauren, you have to set a goal. We know that she can score 30 points. Lets set a target and try to restrict her to 25 or whatever it is. Then we have to lock down on everyone else and reduce their scoring."
The Bandits have won 14 straight, including the past four without Jackson.
The Falcons sit in third with a 11-2 win-loss record.
Jackson averages 35 points and 16 rebounds a game, while guard Mikayla Pivec (20 points, 12 rebound) and recently returned import Unique Thompson (26 points, 16 rebounds) contribute heavily.
Nicole Munger (29 points and 12 rebounds) and Opals rookie Isla Juffermans (20 points and 10 rebounds) have been filling the statistics sheet for the Falcons.
"This will be the ninth time Nicole has played Lauren including the WNBL," Bultitude said. "She knows what she is about."
After Albury, the Falcons take on sixth-placed Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence in Canberra on Sunday.
"It's not all about Albury. It is a tough road trip," Bultitude said.
The Falcons women made the eight-hour bus trip to Albury on Friday. They will hop straight back in the bus after the game on Saturday night and travel to Canberra. Their game on Sunday tips off at noon.
The Falcons men (5-8) travel to Albury on Saturday morning, stay overnight and then make the four-hour trip to Canberra Sunday.
"It's a tough trip but we go down with confidence," coach Josh Morgan said.
The Falcons beat Illawarra 95-82 last round, which was the debut of new import Leo O'Boyle, who had seven points, four rebounds and four assists in 16 minutes.
O'Boyle, a 200cm four-man from Penn State University, has since had two full weeks working with team.
"Leo adds another element the opposition have to guard," Morgan said. "He is pretty smart and aggressive and has a bit of competitive arrogance. All of those things will be beneficial for us."
The Bandits are headed by Illawarra Hawks NBL guard Will Hickey.
"He has taken up a lot of our planning," Morgan said. "If we can keep him in check and do a decent job on everyone else, we will be fine."
