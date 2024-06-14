NSW Premier League clash disrupts Newcastle championship netball

Souths and Norths will have key players absent for a top-of-the-table tussle while five-time defending champions West Leagues Balance have had their Newcastle championship netball game against Nova postponed due to a clash with NSW Premier League on Saturday.
NSW Premier League is played as a midweek competition but the round-12 exchange between Central Coast Heart and Penrith has been scheduled for Saturday.
Four of West's players are in Heart teams. Last year, in a similar scenario, West were forced to forfeit an opens match in the Newcastle Netball Association Tri Series due to low numbers.
It means Nova and West now have four games to catch up after eight rounds of competition with wet weather wreaking havoc on the first half of the season.
Norths, the unbeaten championship leaders on 12 points, are without goal shooter Imogen McCulloch, goal attack Abbie Gray and defender Lucy Tonkin while second-placed Souths (10 points) are missing Katelyn Stansfield from their shooting end.
"Mackenzie Stuart will step into goal attack and we'll have Molly Young come up from our opens," Norths coach Rian Hodges said.
"She did the same with Souths last time and slotted in beautifully.
"It's always a tough game against Souths. They never say die."
But coach Narelle Eather hoped her side's strong representation in the Newcastle opens representative team which finished second at the NSW championships in Campbelltown over the June long weekend gave Lions an edge this time around.
"Six of my team played for Newcastle and we're hoping we can draw on that time together," Eather said.
"Obviously, they've had good gameplay but we're hoping they're not coming in a bit tired because it is a big three days on concrete."
Third-placed Junction (10) play Waratah (four) and Kotara South (four) take on BNC (six). All games are at 2.30pm.
AAP reports: The Queensland Firebirds have sacked coach Bec Bulley after a disastrous run of results that left the club at the bottom of the Super Netball ladder.
Assistant coach Lauren Brown will fill in as caretaker coach for Sunday's match against the Melbourne Mavericks.
Meanwhile, The NSW Swifts have parted ways with premiership winner Samantha Wallace-Joseph by mutual agreement over concerns about her behaviour "within the team environment".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.