All aboard: Jets confirm signature of young Melbourne Victory attacker

ELI Adams scored a contender for goal of the year last A-League season and now he is officially a Newcastle Jet.
As reported by the Newcastle Herald on June 2, Adams has joined the Jets on a three-year deal from Melbourne Victory.
The 22-year-old left-footer made 16 appearances for the grand finalists and has most recently been scoring goals for their youth team in the Victorian National Premier League.
"I've been following Eli's progress and I'm excited to bring him to Newcastle," Jets coach Rob Stanton said. "He has a great left foot on him and he brings us a lot of options in attack. I look forward to seeing him make an impact."
The Jets are expected to confirm other signings following the completion of the sale of the club to Maverick Sports Partners last Tuesday.
Adams gave a glimpse of his goal-scoring potential with a cracker against Perth in round 11.
Collecting the ball near the right touchline, he cut inside, beat a defender with a step-over and then curled a left-foot shot from the edge of the 18-yard box which nestled in the top-left corner.
Before linking with Victory, Adams had two seasons with the Brisbane Roar.
He made his A-League debut aged 19 in a 2-0 loss to Sydney FC in 2021 and went on to make eight appearances before recruited bu Victory.
"I'm really excited to be here at the Jets," Adams said in a statement. "I can't wait to get started working with Rob Stanton and achieve something special here in Newcastle."
