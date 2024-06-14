Newcastle Herald
'Distress and discomfort': School students' social media photos 'manipulated'

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated June 14 2024 - 1:38pm, first published 1:26pm
Students from Hunter School of the Performing Arts have been affected, the school said. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
A POLICE investigation is under way after students at a high school in Newcastle had their social media photos taken and "manipulated" using an app that creates "inappropriate content".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald. Email: afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au

