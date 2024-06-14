'Distress and discomfort': School students' social media photos 'manipulated'

A POLICE investigation is under way after students at a high school in Newcastle had their social media photos taken and "manipulated" using an app that creates "inappropriate content".
In an email sent by Hunter School of the Performing Arts (HSPA), seen by the Newcastle Herald, parents and caregivers were alerted to an incident that occurred "outside of school" but involved Year 8 and 9 students.
"It came to our attention that images were taken from student's [sic] social media accounts without their knowledge or consent, and edited using an application that creates inappropriate content," the email said.
"It is our understanding that these manipulated images are now deleted and have not been shared widely, but the incident has understandably caused distress and discomfort among the affected students."
Police confirmed to the Herald that Newcastle officers were investigating an incident alleged to have occurred on May 23, which related to "a child at a school in Broadmeadow".
"No further information will be provided," the NSW Police spokesperson said.
Channel 7 reported on Friday that a teenage student at HSPA was caught last month with 300 photos on their phone, where artificial intelligence had been used to turn some students' social media posts into explicit images.
Channel 7 reported that the student was suspended for 10 days then allowed to return to HSPA.
The Department of Education could not be drawn on how the school dealt with the student when it became aware of the incident, when questioned by the Herald on Friday.
"Student wellbeing is one of Hunter School of the Performing Arts' highest priorities, and no inappropriate behaviour is tolerated, including behaviour outside school which affects students at school," a spokesperson said in a statement.
"While this matter occurred entirely out of school, the role of the school is to educate students in how to remain safe online when using social media."
It's understood police and the parents of the students involved were alerted when the school executive became aware.
The revelation comes amid a national conversation about children on social media and the sharing of sexually explicit images, including AI-generated "deepfakes", without consent.
Australia's children's commissioner Anne Hollonds this week queried a bill that could jail kids as young as 10 for sharing the images.
The government bill, introduced by Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus last week, creates a new Commonwealth offence with a maximum penalty of seven years' jail.
The Criminal Code Amendment (Deepfake Sexual Material) Bill 2024 applies when a victim is aged 18 or over. Sharing sexually explicit images of children is already an offence with a maximum jail term of 15 years.
- with Dana Daniel
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.