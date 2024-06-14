Police appeal to the public for missing 12-year-old and Beresfield man

POLICE have made an appeal to the public to help find two missing people.
Officers are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl from the Lake Macquarie area and a 42-year-old man from Beresfield.
The two cases are not linked.
Lake Macquarie Police District officers are searching for Ella Dowers, who was last seen at Arcadia Vale around 9am on Monday, June 10.
Ella is described as being 130-150cm tall, of a thin build, with long dyed red hair, blue eyes and fair skin.
Police and family members hold concerns for Ella's welfare due to her young age.
According to Lake Macquarie Police District officers, Ella has been known to frequent the Toronto area.
Anyone with information about Ella, or any member of the public who sees her, is urged to contact Lake Macquarie police.
Members of the public can also contact Crime Stoppers with any information on 1800 333 000.
Police report E 83103051 relates to the matter.
An appeal has also been made to find a man missing from the Newcastle area.
Daniel Green, 42, was last seen on John Renshaw Drive at Beresfield about 2pm on Thursday, June 13.
When he was unable to be located or contacted, Port Stephens Hunter Police District officers were notified and started making inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold concerns for Daniel's welfare.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of a solid build, with short brown hair.
He was last seen wearing blue track pants and jumper with a fluoro shirt underneath, work boots and a black cap.
Daniel is known to frequent the Heatherbrae and Raymond Terrace areas.
Anyone with information into Daniel's whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
