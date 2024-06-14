Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Kurri Kurri shifts out of Paterson electorate in blow to Labor

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated June 14 2024 - 2:25pm, first published 1:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meryl Swanson and an Australian Electoral Commission map showing how her seat could lose Kurri Kurri and Weston at the next election. Picture by Marina Neil
Meryl Swanson and an Australian Electoral Commission map showing how her seat could lose Kurri Kurri and Weston at the next election. Picture by Marina Neil

Labor stronghold Kurri Kurri has been removed from the seat of Paterson in a proposed boundary redraw which shapes as a blow to sitting MP Meryl Swanson.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.