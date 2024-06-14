'Good bloke' strategy in full swing, coal debate on mute

Fitzgibbon became a master of the media in his 26 years of office. He was a regular columnist on these pages, his voice was instantly recognised on local radio, he jousted with conservatives (like Barnaby Joyce) on national TV breakfast shows, always engaging - but always political, especially when it came to coal. Fitzgibbon sprinkled coal dust proudly on his expensive suits and spoke defiantly in favour of mining in his electorate, repudiating Labor Party climate change policies as indulgences of inner-city elites who were corroding Labor values from within.