Racing wrap: Australian Bloodstock eye elusive Stradbroke victory

The Stradbroke Handicap remains near the top of Australian Bloodstock director Luke Murrell's wish list and he's hoping Nugget can deliver it on Saturday after a hectic build-up to the $3 million race at Eagle Farm.
Australian Bloodstock, the Hunter-based two-time Melbourne Cup winners, have two runners in the 1400m group 1, but the place of Kris Lees-trained Dream Hour was unknown until this week. Dream Hour, a $101 TAB shot, secured a Stradbroke slot with victory in The Gateway for four-year-olds at Eagle Farm in December. Australian Bloodstock had the option of running Dream Hour or doing a deal for the slot.
Murrell said they were close to deals with the owners of Yellow Brick, then Freedom Rally, but Dream Hour's connections could not come to a consensus.
"It's a great concept I think if it was one owner, but when you've got 20, you are never going to get the same direction or thoughts generally," Murrell said.
Dream Hour finished fourth and fifth in Provincial Midway Championship heats in March, then was equal fourth at Doomben in an open 1200m handicap last start on May 29. He has gate three in the Stradbroke with Robbie Dolan aboard.
"He probably just hasn't found that form he did when he won that qualifying race, so he's there very much on a hope and a prayer, with zero expectations," Murrell said.
He believed Ciaron Maher-trained Nugget, a $17 chance in gate 10 with Jason Collett to ride, could challenge. The seven-year-old was fourth in the Doncaster in April then was stuck horses in the Scone Cup last start when 12th.
"He went super in the Doncaster and should have won at Scone, but he's a quirky horse," he said.
"He's got only a 200-metre sprint and the longer you hold him up, the sharper it is, so he's got to run in behind, get lucky and get out late.
"He's a better 1600m horse, but he nearly won a group 1 at Sandown over 1400, so that's what we are hanging on to and it's probably not the strongest Stradbroke you've seen.
"He's at least got some quality and class, and if he gets the right run, he's going to be competitive.
"The Stradbroke and the Doncaster are the two I want to win and this one has definitely eluded us. We had one runner and no good, and we had the favourite one year [Danon Liberty] and it didn't get a run."
Australian Bloodstock also have Robert and Luke Price-trained Smashing Time ($23) in the $1 million JJ Atkins for two-year-olds.
"That's an exciting race because we bred that horse and Aemelius," he said. "To have two you've bred be in a group 1 is pretty cool.
"Smashing Time, I really think he'll run top four or five. The only negative is it's his first preparation and he's had quite a few runs."
Lees has Adelaide River ($7.50), Cleveland ($101) and Amokura ($18) in the $1.2 million Q22.
Legendary Newcastle trainer Paul Perry, enjoying another successful season, will saddle up his short-course specialist Curl Curl in The Benchmark 64 Handicap (900m) at Newcastle on Saturday, and the ultra-consistent three-year-old appeals as the best bet of the day.
Curl Curl has a win and four placings from six career starts, and the son of Winning Rupert has had four starts over the Newcastle 900m for a win and three placings.
Perry has booked in form apprentice Zac Wadick to ride Curl Curl on Saturday and his two-kilogram claim reduces the gelding's impost to 58kg - 1kg less than last start.
Wadick will also ride the speedy Hawkesbury colt Cryptonic in the opening event, the Maiden Handicap (900m).
On Saturday he carries 57.5kg after the claim and the 200m shorter trip is a positive.
Gosford mare Ain't She Swell can break through in the Four-Year-Old and Up Maiden Plate (1500m). She has been placed in three of five starts and the mare had no luck when an unplaced $2.70 favourite at Taree on May 27.
The talented Herb has his first start for Kembla trainer Kerry Parker in the Benchmark 68 Handicap (1250m), and he is in great form.
HARNESS RACING: Medowie trainer Darren Reay is keen to see how revived pacer Spunkys Gotsecrets measures up against strong three-year-old company at Menangle on Saturday night.
The gelding has had five placings and two wins from seven runs this preparation, all at Newcastle, after returning from a mixed first campaign. He had a win but was also last twice as a two-year-old.
"He had an operation as a late two-year-old, he was a rig and that was the reason why he was a bit hit and miss," Reay said. "He had plenty of ability, and he's come back well.
"He's up in grade a fair bit now, so I've taken him to race against his age at Menangle and I've run into a really strong three-year-old race. We'll just see how he goes up against some nice horses."
Reay expected KerryAnn and Robbie Morris' Bathurst Gold Chalice winner Minos and American Spirit to be tough to beat.
GREYHOUNDS: Branxton trainers Sue Smith and John Miles are happy with the draws for Johnny Red and Laurie's Alonso as their kennel chases more Thunderbolt success at Grafton on Sunday.
Vamoose won the Thunderbolt final last year to give Smith the biggest win of her career. This year, her partner Miles has Laurie's Alonso in box three of semi-final two after his heat win at The Gardens. Johnny Red, which won at Richmond, has box one of semi No.4. Two from each semi make the $75,000-to-the-winner final.
