Two Blues on high alert as fierce rival go to war again

IT was a triumph for the ages, but Wanderers captain Marcus Christensen conceded the Two Blues were lucky to get away with a 17-15 win over Merewether on Anzac Day.
Wanderers fullback Luke Simmons kicked a long-range penalty on full-time to cap a come-from-behind win forged with 14 men at No.2 Sportsground.
The fierce rivals clash again at Townson Oval on Saturday.
"We were lucky to get away with the last win," Chistensen said. "We gave them every chance with the mistakes we made. We don't want a repeat. We don't want to keep opening the door for them."
The local derby will be Christensen's second game back from a serious hand injury he suffered against Hamilton five weeks ago.
"I had multiple dislocations in my fingers on both hands." Christensen said. "One of my fingers was broken and the tendons snapped. The other fingers were just dislocated. I came back ahead of schedule. I'm playing through a bit of pain, but it's OK."
Merewether are coming of a 34-36 triumph over Maitland in horrendous conditions at Marcellin Park - the Blacks only loss for the season.
'We watched them against Maitland. They were very good. They are fit and play an expansive game. It will be a challenge. We will need to control the breakdown. We have been working closely on that for the past couple of weeks."
Brendan Cush (jaw) returns at fly-half for Wanderers and Ngaruhue Jones moves to No.8.
"Cush was really good at training this week," Christensen said. "Where we are at with injuries, we had to catapult him straight back in. The whole time he has been injured, he hasn't missed a training session. He is a great asset to have back in the side."
Merewether coach Tony Munro is confident the Greens have learnt from the first-round defeat to Wanderers.
"Anzac Day was a real disappointment. It was the last play of the game," Munro said. "Rory Ryan asked the referee how long to go and he wouldn't tell him. He would have kicked the ball straight out. Our game management let us down. Toby Wait has improved out of sight at 10.
"It doesn't matter who is on the field in these games, it is always a good duel. You could put your worst XV out there and it would still be a great game and close.
"We are looking forward to a good tight contest. Whoever controls possession and field position will win."
The Greens will field the same which beat the Blacks, with fly-half Sam Bright (calf) and Billy Coffey (shoulder) remaining on the casualty list.
'The conditions took a toll in that game," Munro said. "We had a flush out on the Monday night at training and then gave them Wednesday night off. They have come back from the bye round well physically.
"Our biggest issue is getting them ready mentally. To beat Maitland at Maitland in the slop. You get on a bit of a high.
"We need to get them back focused for Saturday. That should not be an issue given it is Wanderers."
Elsewhere on Saturday, University will field arguably their strongest XV for the season against Hamilton at Bernie Curran Oval.
Experienced trio Toa Havea, Va Talaileva, Hayden Gavin and Mark Butler will lead Southern Beaches against Maitland at Marcellin Park.
