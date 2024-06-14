Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Two Blues on high alert as fierce rival go to war again

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated June 14 2024 - 6:31pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wanderers captain Marcus Christensen charges into the Merewether defence during the Two Blues' win on Anzac Day. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Wanderers captain Marcus Christensen charges into the Merewether defence during the Two Blues' win on Anzac Day. Picture by Stewart Hazell

IT was a triumph for the ages, but Wanderers captain Marcus Christensen conceded the Two Blues were lucky to get away with a 17-15 win over Merewether on Anzac Day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.