Macquarie depleted but not short of belief ahead of Central clash

Macquarie will be without a host of regulars for Saturday's clash with Central as they continue a tough run of games against some of the competition's top sides.
The Scorpions, ninth after two wins and five losses, have 14 players unavailable across first and reserve grade for games against the Butcher Boys at Lyall Peacock Field.
Bayley's first-grade side are minus Hayden Sutton (NSW Cup), Mitch New (ankle), Lucas Thomson (suspension) and six players on Knights Jersey Flegg duties.
But the depleted line-up has not dented Bayley's belief that they can strike a win over Central, who beat Souths 24-22 on Wednesday.
The Scorpions are coming off a 20-18 loss to leaders Cessnock last week, which followed a 24-12 win over Kurri.
"No matter how many changes or people we have out, last week we had six out and we were still able to come up with that performance, so to have nine out - we're not worried about it," Bayley said.
"We still think we can get the job done. We know we have the depth there."
The Scorpions led Cessnock 18-6, but they let it slip in a "very disappointing" last half-hour.
"I think if we had a little bit more experience in key positions, we go on to win that game," Bayley said. "But lots of positives to take out of it."
Their two most recent results come after losing skipper Jordan Noble to an injury-forced retirement.
Having had a mass roster overhaul prior to this season, Bayley said the club was starting to feel the impact of its rebuild as the campaign reaches the halfway point, but he praised his squad for "stepping up".
Local junior Jack Sharkey will make his first-grade debut against Central.
"While we haven't been winning every week, every week we've been in games," Bayley said.
The challenge at Toronto will only get tougher over coming rounds.
After Central (sixth), Macquarie take on Souths (third), The Entrance (fifth), Maitland (second) and Wyong (seventh). Three of the five games are at home.
"We've got a pretty tough draw. Obviously we're in the bottom three with Kurri and Northern and we only place them once,' Bayley said.
"I think on the way home we play everyone above us.
"But we've just got to keep doing what we're doing, because we haven't been far off.
"There's been some games I thought we really could have one. Especially last week, I thought we had Cessnock on the ropes for 50 minutes.
"We know we can beat the top teams, it's just about trying to manage that game for 80 minutes, and it's something we'll learn over the course of the year."
Elsewhere at 3pm on Saturday, Kurri Kurri host The Entrance and Cessnock face Lakes at Abermain.
Wests meet Northern at Tomaree at 5pm.
Souths host Wyong at Townson Oval from 2pm on Sunday.
