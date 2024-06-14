Southwell sisters focus after Origin snub, new Jets owners

It's Newcastle Herald sports journalist James Gardiner with this week's footy newsletter.
The game they play in heaven, rugby, was centred on the Country Championships in Tamworth last weekend. The Hunter men finished third in their return to the Caldwell Cup. The women and under-20s men finished second. That should result in plenty of players earning NSW Country selection. The Wildfires are gunning from a strong second half of the season in the Shute Shield after an eye-opening half-yearly review.
In Newcastle Rugby League, Lewis Young feels at home after making the journey from Castleford to Cessnock. In other real NRL news Central upset Souths, Fullback Lewis Young could hardly have settled into a place more like home.
Newcastle Jets striker Apostolos Stamatelopous made his Socceroos debut and Edgeworth and Lambton booked places in the Australia Cup main draw.
