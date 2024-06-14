High-profile players set to have influence as Jets teammates face off in NPLW

Coach Aaron Stedman reckons games are not must-win yet but knows victory over Charlestown at Alder Park on Sunday (4pm) would boost New Lambton's NPLW Northern NSW finals ambitions.
The Eagles are sixth on 13 points at their season midpoint, nine points adrift of fourth-placed Azzurri (22 points), but have been bolstered by the timely returns of Newcastle Jets pair Cassidy Davis and Lauren Allan.
Both had immediate impact in a crucial 3-2 win over joint competition leaders Maitland (27) in their last outing on May 29 - Allan bagged a match brace - and will be key to further success.
But Charlestown have pulled off perhaps the coup of the season by signing Newcastle Jets strike weapon Melina Ayres, who produced a ruthless six-goal haul on debut for the club in Taree last weekend.
The game shapes as an entertaining one with defence set to prove the difference.
"On the long weekend, because there was no soccer, I did some maths on it and it is important to win against the teams close to you, so it is a big game to play," Stedman said.
"But the focus will be each week, each game. It's not quite crunch time, but it's getting there where results are going to have to happen all the time."
The addition of Allan and Davis will open up more opportunities for twice-capped Matilda Tara Andrews, who has been heavily marked in the absence of the other two.
"We'd tried multiple different things with Tara to try to get her space on the ball," Stedman said.
"But she got a bit more freedom [against Maitland]. She was able to run with the ball. If she can get the ball and is able to run with it, she'll get a lot more joy."
Also on Sunday, Broadmeadow host Mid Coast (2pm), Maitland are at home to Adamstown (4pm) and Olympic travel to Warners Bay (4pm).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.