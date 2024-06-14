Australia Cup survivors ready to back up victories in NPL NNSW

A relatively unscathed Edgeworth and Lambton Jaffas will ride the wave of Australia Cup qualification into crunch round 15 NPL games.
The Eagles beat Olympic 1-0 and Jaffas fought back to down Broadmeadow 2-1 in away clashes on Wednesday night to book spots in the national round of 32.
Fourth-placed Edgeworth (23 points), on a seven-game winning streak in the NPL, host Broadmeadow on Saturday (2pm), although forecast rain could bring washouts. Magic (36) sit a point behind unbeaten leaders Jaffas, who have a game in hand.
The Eagles lost Andrew Pawiak to injury 20 minutes into their cup win and coach Peter McGuinness said he was "likely to miss a few weeks". He was the only loss for Edgeworth, who will be out for redemption against Magic after a drama-packed first clash this year. The Eagles were down to 10 men in the 15th minute after Jordy Lennon was sent off, but they were in the game at 1-1 until two goals from Magic in the final 10 minutes.
"It was a tough one," McGuinness said. "It took a lot out of us, but the boys showed a lot of spirit even back then to keep playing and keep fighting, and they are super keen for this one."
The cup win adds to a busy schedule for Edgeworth, who now have the State Cup final on July 20 against Jaffas, as well as the round of 32 match. That draw will be next Wednesday night, when the Eagles have a catch-up against Maitland at home.
Ryan Feutz scored in the 22nd minute against Olympic, and McGuinness was pleased with the effort to then hang on.
"They are a fair side Olympic and they are gaining momentum and strength," he said. "They are well balanced and had a couple of nice crosses they just didn't get onto the end of ... in the end, we had to roll our sleeves up and we did."
Jaffas, meanwhile, expect Kale Bradbery and Reece Papas to play against Weston (16) away on Sunday (2.30pm) after they missed the cup win. Magic led then created great chances before Bailey Newton and Pat Bond scored late to steal victory.
"They probably had more clear-cut chances than us, but I reckon we were on top for the first 15-20 minutes, then we were probably stronger in the last 25," Jaffas coach David Tanchevski said.
"That's the second time we've come back from a deficit at their ground. Just never write us off, we can always get back into a game. Even understrength, we maybe just wanted it more."
Elsewhere on Saturday, New Lambton (8) host Adamstown (5) and Maitland (15) welcome Olympic (17) at 2.30pm. Valentine (19) are away to Lake Macquarie (3) at 4pm. On Sunday, Charlestown (28) host Cooks Hill (12) at 2.30pm
TABLE: Jaffas 37, Magic 36, Azzurri 28, Edgeworth 23, Valentine 19, Olympic 17, Maitland 16, Weston 15, Cooks Hill 12, New Lambton 8, Adamstown 5, Lake Macquarie 3.
