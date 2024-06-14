Australia Cup survivors ready to back up victories in NPL NNSW

The Eagles lost Andrew Pawiak to injury 20 minutes into their cup win and coach Peter McGuinness said he was "likely to miss a few weeks". He was the only loss for Edgeworth, who will be out for redemption against Magic after a drama-packed first clash this year. The Eagles were down to 10 men in the 15th minute after Jordy Lennon was sent off, but they were in the game at 1-1 until two goals from Magic in the final 10 minutes.