'Don't count us out': Northstars upbeat despite five-straight losses

NORTHSTARS skipper Liam Manwarring can't recall losing five consecutive games, but he believes Newcastle's mid-season form slump will help them build towards the looming play-offs.
The Northstars have lost five on the trot as they've entered the back half of their campaign, but Manwarring says it isn't panic stations just yet.
"It's been a bit of a tough period for us with some adversity," he said.
"A bunch of injuries that have maybe hurt us, but also given our younger squad an opportunity to show what they're made of.
"I can't recall a losing streak like this for a while ... but definitely don't count us out yet.
"All we're looking at right now is getting our full roster here over the next month and flying into the last six weeks of the season.
"As bad as a five-game losing streak is, it's also sometimes a good thing to go through at this time of the year."
In reality, the five losses have come to Melbourne Ice, Sydney Bears and Perth Thunder, who are the teams placed first to third on the combined Australian Ice Hockey League ladder and in the Hellyer Conference.
Newcastle are fourth overall but lead the league's other Rurak Conference.
Including Manwarring, Wehebe Darge, Riley Klugerman and Shane Southwood are all set to return from injury in coming weeks.
The Northstars hope to get one back on the Bears at 5pm in Sydney on Saturday, before hosting lowly Central Coast at 4pm on Sunday.
"A tough weekend," Manwarring said.
"The Bears we've dropped two pretty good games to, they've beat us comfortably and we're looking to get one back.
"They've got some really good guys over there, with all due respect, but we definitely have the team to beat them.
"The Rhinos ... they've done a really good job this year at finding a way.
"They have only been dropping games, 3-2 or 4-3, to the top teams in the league. No one puts seven or eight on them anymore.
"They're not a walkover by any means anymore. They're much improved."
