Revealed: the state government's plan for new schools in the Hunter

The Minns Labor government has announced a pipeline of new and upgraded schools for regional communities including funding to deliver a new Hunter primary and secondary school.
The public primary and high school in the rapidly growing Huntlee area will serve the communities of Branxton, Huntlee and North Rothbury with the primary school to include a pre-school.
Huntlee is planned to house 20,000 people. The 2021 Census showed the areas population had grown from 900 to 2300 in five years.
The location of the Huntlee schools has been revealed for the first time as Reading Road and Personia Boulevard.
As well as the Huntlee schools, the regional budget includes a new primary school in Calderwood in Shellharbour, rebuilding Willyama High Shcool in Broken Hill, Jindabyne Public School and Jindabyne High School at Jindabyne Education Campus, Googong Public School (stage 2 upgrade),
New school halls for Griffith's high schools and Nowra East Public School upgrade have also been announced.
The NSW government has also launched significant regional school projects, including a new high school in Medowie.
Education Minister Prue Car said the NSW Government was "committed" to delivering regional school infrastructure to communities left behind.
"For too long under the former government, families in regional NSW were promised the world while little was delivered to regional communities," she said.
"This budget demonstrates our commitment to ensuring children across NSW can access a world-class education in high-quality facilities - no matter their postcode."
Major upgrades are also being delivered at the primary school in Gillieston Heights, and Newcastle High School.
The cost of regional upgrades and new schools across NSW over four years is set for $1.4 billion.
NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey will hand down the state budget on June 18.
Mr Mookhey has already warned the budget will be one of restraint and balance due to a GST shortfall.
