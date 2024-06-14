Alex's 14-month fight from a car crash to Warrior Games

If you are looking for inspiration this old and wet Saturday, reporter James Gardiner's read on the remarkable Alex Hale is not to be missed. Just 14 months ago, the lieutenant commander in the Navy was out on his morning bike ride when he was hit from behind by a car, leaving him paralysed with no sensation from the chest down. On Monday, Hale flies out to Orlando, Florida to comete in the Warrior Games. "I was pretty keen to get back out there," he said after the accident. "Life had changed, I had to adapt. I understood and realised pretty early that this is it. This is the injury I have got. I have to move forward and try to be optimistic."
In other news this morning, if you feel like everyone is sick at the moment, you're not wrong. A rise in cold, flu and COVID bugs has prompted the Hunter's peak business and union groups to urge people to stay home if unwell, Damon Cronshaw reports. Hunter New England Health confirmed a rise in cases and encouraged people to consider a flu shot and COVID booster.
And the Minns government will this morning announce a pipeline of new and upgraded schools for regional communities, including funding to deliver a new Hunter primary and secondary school.
Enjoy your weekend.
Lisa Allan, editor
