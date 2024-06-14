Alex's 14-month fight from a car crash to Warrior Games

If you are looking for inspiration this old and wet Saturday, reporter James Gardiner's read on the remarkable Alex Hale is not to be missed. Just 14 months ago, the lieutenant commander in the Navy was out on his morning bike ride when he was hit from behind by a car, leaving him paralysed with no sensation from the chest down. On Monday, Hale flies out to Orlando, Florida to comete in the Warrior Games. "I was pretty keen to get back out there," he said after the accident. "Life had changed, I had to adapt. I understood and realised pretty early that this is it. This is the injury I have got. I have to move forward and try to be optimistic."