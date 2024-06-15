Why Cold Chisel and Newcastle are made for each other

Is the city's love for Cold Chisel beyond fandom - is it a testament to the band's role in our cultural fabric? From sold-out concerts at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre to impromptu gigs at pubs, Cold Chisel's presence in Newcastle has become a defining feature of its music scene, and it has endured. As Kellar writes "While the Boomers are rusted-on hardcore Chisel fans, the band's appeal is universal. How can it not be, with an absolute bundle of Australian rock 'n' roll anthems, including Khe Sanh, Shipping Steel, Flame Trees, Cheap Wine, Saturday Night, Choirgirl, Rising Sun, Star Hotel, Standing on the Outside, You Got Nothing I Want and Bow River?."