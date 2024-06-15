Why Cold Chisel and Newcastle are made for each other

In his cover story on Cold Chisel, Weekender editor Jim Kellar describes the band and our city as "blood brothers". There was some debate among the Newcastle Herald newsroom this past week about why this connection to the enduring performers might be stronger for Newcastle than other cities and towns in Australia.
It is a bond that has lasted decades. Chisel's Don Walker said last year: "When we left [Adelaide], the first place we could actually draw a crowd and they got what we did was the Mawson Hotel south of Newcastle. From there, the word spread on us through Newcastle. We could always go up to Newcastle suburbs and pick up a bit of money."
So what is it that connected Cold Chisel, the band born in the 1970s, with Newcastle, which was then very much a working class (man).
Is it that shared blue-collar ethos? Do Cold Chisel's raw, unapologetic lyrics speak directly to the hardworking spirit of Newcastle, capturing the struggles, triumphs, and everyday realities of the working-class experience in a narrative that resonates deeply with Novocastrians?
Is the city's love for Cold Chisel beyond fandom - is it a testament to the band's role in our cultural fabric? From sold-out concerts at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre to impromptu gigs at pubs, Cold Chisel's presence in Newcastle has become a defining feature of its music scene, and it has endured. As Kellar writes "While the Boomers are rusted-on hardcore Chisel fans, the band's appeal is universal. How can it not be, with an absolute bundle of Australian rock 'n' roll anthems, including Khe Sanh, Shipping Steel, Flame Trees, Cheap Wine, Saturday Night, Choirgirl, Rising Sun, Star Hotel, Standing on the Outside, You Got Nothing I Want and Bow River?."
Perhaps what truly solidifies the bond between Cold Chisel and Newcastle is a mutual sense of pride and resilience. Both have weathered their fair share of challenges - and emerged stronger on the other side.
Have a good Sunday.
Lisa Allan, editor
