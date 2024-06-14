Popular adventurer slams free camping apps from Port Stephens park

A popular social media adventurer has called out a Port Stephens park as an example of sites that free camping apps are "ruining".
Michael Atkinson, known as Outback Mike on social media, posted a video at an undisclosed Port Stephens park, where the council had installed a sign saying camping was prohibited.
He claimed the sign had been installed after the park was posted on a free camping app site.
But Port Stephens council says its public reserves are not available for camping and any new signage that has been put in place in the past 12 months is replacing old signs.
Outback Mike claimed he had been visiting the park for more than a decade.
"People used to occasionally, just come in here and camp, and it was no big deal," he said.
"About a year ago, someone stuck up on one of those apps where you talk about the free places you can camp.
"Then everybody started coming here, and now you can't camp.
"Those apps are great for finding free spots, but they also ruin those few spots that are left in Australia where you used to be able to camp."
He urged viewers not to post locations on free camping apps.
"They are ruining it, I've got to be honest," he said.
Port Stephens council development and compliance section manager Evert Gobbelaar said public reserves in the local government area did not have the amenities to support camping.
"Public reserves in Port Stephens are not available for camping and are signed accordingly," he said.
"They are for the enjoyment of day-time users.
"There are plenty of camping opportunities on offer in Port Stephens.
"Generally, people living and visiting Port Stephens abide by the rules of our public reserves, however, there have been occasions where people have had to be moved on for camping."
