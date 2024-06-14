Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

A friend to all and unstoppable on the track, Amelia's legacy lives on

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
June 14 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Peter Lorimer, supplied

AMELIA Kotze was a champion of the motorbike track, but her legacy will always be that she inspired everyone around her with her 'never give up' attitude.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald. Email: afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.