A friend to all and unstoppable on the track, Amelia's legacy lives on

AMELIA Kotze was a champion of the motorbike track, but her legacy will always be that she inspired everyone around her with her 'never give up' attitude.
The 15-year-old Belmont Christian College student tragically died in hospital on May 28 after suffering critical injuries in a racing crash at the Central Coast Cup days earlier.
Friends, family and members of the motorbiking community gathered at the Murrook Centre at Williamtown on Friday for a community memorial.
Amelia's father, Nico Kotze, told the Newcastle Herald his daughter was a "little adrenaline junkie" who started BMX riding when she was four years old, but quickly found a passion for motorbikes and racing.
"Her whole life has revolved around motorbikes," he said.
"She just loved motorbikes and the friendships she built from all over Australia."
Amelia was a young woman in a male-dominated sport, and was "much tinier" in stature than most of her competitors.
"Nothing stopped her," Mr Kotze said.
"Just her sheer determination of 'you know what, I'm just going to do the best I can today and enjoy it'."
If it meant competing with boys, she embraced it as an opportunity to push herself. If it meant standing on a bin at the start line or finding ways to get onto a bigger bike alone, she adapted.
"It doesn't matter if you're a boy, girl, short, tall - if you put your mind to it, you can do it," Mr Kotze said.
"I think that will probably be her legacy."
Mr Kotze and Amelia would spend time together preparing for races and travelling all over the country.
Amelia secured the Junior Girls State Titles in Victoria in November, triumphed at last year's NSW Junior Track Championships and "shone brightly" at the Australian Dirt Track Championships.
She took out the prestigious title of Junior Female Rider of the Year at the Motorcycling NSW Awards last year for her "exceptional skills and relentless passion for racing".
She became a promoter of women in the sport, and wanted to start coaching. She dreamed of racing in America.
"Saying that she was hardworking is probably a bit of an understatement," Mr Kotze said.
Amelia will always be special to him, and the outpouring of love and tributes from the community after she died brought him comfort.
"I didn't even realise how much she impacted other people," he said.
"For me to know she brought so much joy and laughter and memories to other people is amazing and it warms my heart.
"Her passion and her smile were just infectious."
Mr Kotze said he would attend Hunter Motorcycle Club's Trackmasters event on Saturday, where there would be a moment of silence for Amelia.
"I will try to be at every race in Amelia's memory, keeping her dream alive," he said.
"The racing community became my family, and they are probably some of the most generous and true people that I have ever met in my life."
Two of Amelia's best friends, Chloe Ackerley and Kelsey Jensen, travelled to Newcastle from Victoria on Friday to speak at the memorial for their mate 'Mils'.
"Every time we were lucky enough to see each other, there was nothing but big cuddles and normally Mils telling us how to ride faster," Chloe said.
"She never failed to remind us what we were capable of, and was always our biggest cheerleader, even if Kels and I were in the same race."
Emotions ran high as Kelsey told the crowd Amelia had made an impact on the entire motorcycle community.
"Her big smile, her kind words and her big heart were always there at the track to make everyone's day better," she said.
"She never failed to prove everyone wrong, she always put 110 per cent into her racing and everything else she did.
"She always put her friends over herself and made sure we all knew how important we were to her."
Chloe and Kelsey said that while the three girls were meant to be on the start line together next year, Amelia, number 789, would always be with them in spirit.
