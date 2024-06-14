DioSounds' one-night-only showcase of school talent rocks Civic stage

Hundreds of the diocese's most creative music and theatre students take the Civic Theatre stage for one night only on Friday as the Catholic schools from across the city and broader region return for the 17th DioSounds concert.
On Friday morning, as the ensemble finished the first act of its dress rehearsal - doubling as an informal matinee performance for the city's primary students - a handful of performers gathered in the courtyard outside the city's historic theatre to talk shop.
The performance encompassed close to three hours of music, from individual soloists to small ensembles, choirs, and concert bands, in two acts. It was a big show on the most important stage in town, and in the final hours before the lights go up, the performers were in high spirits.
A career in the performing arts is the dream for Taree's St Clare's student Elise Miles, but she knows how competitive the creative industries can be. The chance to perform in DioSounds offered an invaluable practical experience and connects her to the region's other creative students; she's in her element.
"I didn't even feel nervous today," the singer said. "We've done it a couple of times, and half the audience is performers themselves ... everyone is so enthusiastic about it.
"Personally, I'll probably go off to university, but if I can get some part-time gigs and audition for things - if it happens, it happens, as long as it's enjoyable."
Mathew Winkelman, the guitarist from St Bedes Catholic College at Chisholm, and San Clemente's Frankie Leach were keen for the stage experience and said the annual showcase was a special opportunity to learn firsthand.
"It's very preparing," Mathew said. "It gives you a performance experience if you want to go into that field in the future."
"If you want to go into the industry, you know from this that you have the confidence," Frankie said.
The theme of the 17th iteration of the school's showcase, which complements the public sector's Star Struck extravaganza, was Beyond Limits, a nod that the diocese's head of Catholic schools Steven Lemos said was "inspired by our students who continue to provide us with our of this world performances."
"Over 400 students are performing this year," Mr Lemos said in his welcome address. "A testament to the popularity of this inclusive opportunity."
"Anyone is allowed to join in, and it's a really great opportunity," singer Angelique Currey said.
"You can get nervous at the start, but once you're performing, it's really great," Bailey Wright added.
Schools that perform and take part in DioSounds include St Bede's Catholic College, Chisholm; St Mary's Catholic College, Gateshead; St Pius X High School, Adamstown; San Clemente High School Mayfield; St Paul's Catholic College, Booragul; St Francis Xavier's College, Hamilton; All Saints' College, Maitland; St Joseph's College, Lochinvar; St Catherine's Catholic College, Singleton; St Joseph's High School, Aberdeen; St Clare's High School, Taree and St Dominic's Centre, Mayfield.
