Hockey: Norths' Connor Eyres out of test against leaders Gosford

Premiers Norths will be without Connor Eyres for their grand final rematch with unbeaten leaders Gosford at Newcastle International Hockey Centre on Sunday (1pm).
Eyres pulled a hamstring in Norths' most recent Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League game, a 5-2 win over Souths which lifted them to 10 points and third spot. Coach David Willott said Josh Bruton (hand) remained sidelined but Seth Roach could return from injury.
Gosford have skipped away at the top, going to 17 points with eight wins and draw. Wests, who play Souths (9) at 2.30pm, are next best on 11 points. Maitland (8) host Tigers (1) at 2.30pm in the other game.
In the Newcastle women's premier league on Saturday at NIHC, Regals play Souths (1.45pm), Oxfords meet Tigers (3pm) and Uni take on Norah Head (4.15pm).
In the men's competition, Norths defeated Gosford in the 2023 grand final on penalties but went down to them 4-1 first time around this year.
Willott expected another stern test.
"They have a couple of players back in that they didn't have last year, so that's strengthened them up a bit," he said.
"Lloyd Radcliffe is back and Liam Alexander has been playing a few games here and there. It will be a tough game for sure."
