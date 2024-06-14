Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Wildfires enforcer primed to make up for lost time after Poland stint

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
June 14 2024 - 6:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Stewart Hazell
Picture by Stewart Hazell

HUNTER Wildfires enforcer Tiueti Asi has a score to settle with Norths and plans to terrorise the Shoremen's playmakers at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.