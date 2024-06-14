Wildfires enforcer primed to make up for lost time after Poland stint

HUNTER Wildfires enforcer Tiueti Asi has a score to settle with Norths and plans to terrorise the Shoremen's playmakers at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
Asi missed the Wildfires' play-off loss to Norths last season on suspension after being cited by the Shoremen for an incident in the final round.
The powerhouse No.8 was found guilty of making contact with the eye area after he attempted to drag Norths winger Nathan Russell from behind out of a melee.
"I owe them one, 100 per cent," Asi said. "I have to keep my head, but I think the best way for us to get a win is bully them. We have to bully their forwards and we have to bully their 10. That is the game plan, get in his face and put him under pressure."
Asi returned last month from a playing stint in Poland. The 32-year-old was one of five imports playing for Ludz in the domestic competition. The club struggled and Asi didn't return with fond memories.
"It was like the dump of Poland," he said. "Mentally it was very tough. Every day was minus 15 degrees and we trained and played on snow. We drove six hours for some games. We won one game, which was the club's first win in five years."
Coach Scott Coleman has welcomed Asi back.
"He is great at getting us on the front foot and plays on the edge at the breakdown," Coleman said. "He keeps the opposition honest and lights a bit of fire in our guys."
Norths, beaten grand finalists last season, sit four places and five points above the Wildfires entering the second half of the season.
"They play a pretty similar style to last last year," Coleman said. "They have bolstered their forward pack with a big English lock and have brought in prop Tom Ross from the Brumbies. We need to get on top in the forwards."
The match is one of only three left remaining at home.
"A win could be a really good springboard," Coleman said.
Meanwhile, Wildfires hooker Andrew Tuala has been selected in the Manu Samoa for the test series in July.
