Graphic Content

Steggles fined $160K after worker severs hand in machine

SR
By Sam Rigney
June 16 2024 - 4:30pm
The Beresfield Baiada plant where the incident occurred in October, 2020. Picture by Marina Neil
STEGGLES has been convicted of breaching its duty of care and fined $160,000 after a worker at its Hunter poultry processing plant had his right hand completely severed in a machine in 2020.

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

