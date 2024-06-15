Elderly man killed after being struck by a car at Aberdare near Cessnock

A man believed to be in his 80s, though he had not been formally identified, was killed near Cessnock early Friday evening after he was struck by a car.
Police and emergency services were called to Aberdare Road at Aberdare on reports a pedestrian had been injured in a crash.
Officers from Hunter Valley Police District arrived to find a Hyundai iLoad van had struck a man.
Despite the efforts of Ambulance paramedics and first responders, the man died on the way to hospital.
A crime scene was established, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash began.
The driver of the vehicle, a 64-year-old man, was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information, CCTV, or dashcam footage related to this incident is urged to contact Cessnock Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
