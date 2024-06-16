Hear the music from the Newcastle band that took the UK by storm

"I thought, 'I'll show you' the story of my life." Mrs Woods said, laughing down the line as she set sail on a holiday cruise at the weekend. Now in her 60s, she is a lifelong musician who has followed her passion all over the world. As she explains it, there are few places that she could go and not find another instrumentalist in a local brass brand to connect with. Music is the great unifier in that way; it brings people together.