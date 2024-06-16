Wildfires set for changes after 'embarrassing' second half

COACH Scott Coleman plans to inject some energy into the Hunter Wildfires in a bid to stop their Shute Shield season from slipping away.
The Wildfires were left to lament an 'embarrassing' second half in a 34-10 defeat to Northern Suburbs at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
The home side were in the contest, trailing 17-10 at half-time.
But with the wind at their backs and a dominant scrum, they failed to deliver.
Basic errors proved fatal as the Shoremen capitalised on every half chance to run in three second-half tries, with winger Carrick McDonough grabbing a hat-trick.
"We played well in the first half and were in the game," Coleman said. "We didn't execute to the degree we wanted but our set piece was dominant.
"In the second half they beat us in every facet. They stole five of our lineouts, we made simple knock-ons, missed tackles ... to dish that up was embarrassing.
"Every half chance Norths got, they converted. You have to in this competition.
"I feel sorry for our fans who turned up in the wet weather, and we put that on."
The loss, the Wildfires' sixth, leaves them in 10th spot on 21 points, 10 points behind sixth-placed Norths.
With eight rounds remaining, there is still time to make a charge, but six of those games are on the road.
"We have to take a bit of pride in ourselves and pride in the jersey," Coleman said. "I don't think we are delivering enough. I have to look at changes. Bring some energy in. Whether some players are comfortable in their spot, I don't know. I will do a good review of our game and a good review of second grade and make a decision that is best for the team."
Coleman will be forced to make at least three changes.
Hooker Andrew Tuala has been selected in the Manu Samoa team for tests in July and will miss the next three games.
Halfback Isaac Montoisy was forced off midway through the first half with a hamstring tear and in-form centre Ueta Tufuga followed early in the second half.
"Isaac has done his hamstring pretty badly," Coleman said. "Ueta hurt his hip flexor and will be out for a few weeks as well.
"It is what it is. We had a strong team out there today and we didn't perform."
The Wildfires had the ascendancy for large periods of the first half.
They were on the front foot from kick-off.
They were camped at Norths end early, but a loose carry released the pressure valve.
The Wildfires scrum had Norths on roller skates and Montoisy capitalised, taking a quick tap from a penalty and diving over.
Norths only ventured into the Wildfires' territory three times in the first half and each time they walked away with tries.
Prop George Thornton crashed over after a brilliant one-arm offload from Saxon Gillies in the 12th minute.
Blindside breakaway Ed Timpson swivelled out of two tackle 10 minutes later to put the visitors ahead before McDonough scored his first after a Wildfires mistake.
Ethan Morgan added a penalty to his earlier conversion to close the gap to 17-10.
The opening 20 minutes of the second half was a grind, played in the middle third of the field as rain made handling difficult.
Then, in a crazy passage of play that started with a lost lineout by the Wildfires and included a banana kick. Norths captain Harry Burey dived over.
It proved a circuit breaker.
McDonough crossed for his second in the 72nd minute before the flyer caught a cross-field kick and raced 30 metres for his hat-trick in the 78th minute.
