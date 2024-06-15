Dramatic arrest as police allege they were forced to tase and pepper spray a learner driver

A learner driver on the Central Coast has been accused of leading police on a chase after officers tried to stop his car late on Friday night, June 14, leading to a dramatic confrontation in which officers allege they had to use a taser and pepper spray to subdue the teenager.
Officers say they stopped the car around Erina Avenue at Woy Woy about 10.30pm but the driver refused to provide his license and drove off, sparking a chase.
Police followed the silver sedan through Fitzroy Street to Brisbane Avenue where the vehicle stopped, but not before two police vehicles were allegedly rammed. A police officer was treated for cuts and bruising by NSW Ambulance paramedics after being thrown to the ground when his vehicle was allegedly rammed.
Officers say they tried to arrest the 17-year-old but a struggle ensued before they tased and pepper-sprayed the teen, who allegedly returned a positive roadside breath test before being taken to Gosford Police Station where a breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.020.
Police have also alleged a white powder was found when the vehicle was searched as well as drug paraphernalia including scales.
The boy has been charged with police pursuit, dangerous driving, two counts of using a weapon to prevent lawful detention, special category drink-driving, driving without a supervising licensed driver, as well as drug supply and possession.
He is expected to appear before court on Friday, June 21.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.