Lake Macquarie's brightest young artists shine at inaugural Young Dobell awards

The Hunter's most promising young artists have put the best of their work on show as part of an inaugural Lake Macquarie cultural festival named for the region's greatest artist's William Dobell.
Dobell infamously scandalised the prestigious Archibald portraiture prize in 1943 with a trio of evocative works for which he ultimately won the prize, to the chagrin of a group of establishment artists.
At the weekend, hundreds of young creatives between the ages of five and 18 submitted 430 entries to a Lake Macquarie arts award that encouraged a new generation of boundary-pushing expression.
"The standard of artwork we received was outstanding, and all of our entrants and finalists should be extremely proud of their work," Jasmine Kean, the Museum of Art and Culture Yapang curator, said.
"It's clear we have a wealth of artistic talent in our community, and it's been a pleasure to be able to provide this opportunity for young artists to express their creativity and a platform to show their work in a professional gallery setting."
The Young Dobell is an art competition open to Hunter residents aged 5 - 18. Participants could submit an A4 artwork of a pet or person who is significant in their life or a landscape artwork of a place that is special to them.
Young artist Layla Eggins was the Award's top winner in 2024, presented at the unveiling of the exhibition which will run from June 12 to August 4, at the weekend. Age category awards were similarly presented to artists across the gamut in a showcase of talent lauded by organisers and the museum's curator.
The Young Dobell is part of the broader Lake Macquarie Dobell Festival, and this year is the inaugural year. The competition will become a feature of the festival each year and will be held at the Museum of Art and Culture Yapang in Booragul.
"We would like to thank all the young artists and dedicated teachers and parents who have supported the young people in our community and contributed to the competition," Ms Kean said.
