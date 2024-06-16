Sick Falcons suffer double blow on road but coach remains confident

COACH Kristy Bultitude is confident the Newcastle Falcons can match it with the big guns in the NBL1 East despite back-to-back losses on the road.
Aussie great Lauren Jackson put on a show, draining 35 points and pulling down 19 rebounds to inspire Albury to a 98-66 blow-out in Albury on Saturday night.
As well as Jackson, the Falcons had to contend with illness which went through the group.
They were almost running on empty, but fought hard only to go down 89-84 to Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Canberra on Sunday.
It was also a difficult trip for the Falcons men, who succumbed 96-88 to Albury and 104-84 to the CoE.
The twin defeats dropped the Falcons women to fourth with a 10-4 win-loss record.
"It was a very tough weekend. We had sickness galore," Bultitude said. "Nicole Munger had the flu and spent Friday in bed. We can definitely match both teams when we are healthy.
"We lost by 32 to Albury and Lauren scored 35. She probably won't play again this season.
"She goes into camp with the Opals and will be at the Olympics during the finals."
Jackson had nine points as Albury went on a 16-3 run to close out the first quarter and open a 33-15 advantage.
Although low on energy, Munger notched 17 points and eight rebounds. Fellow import Oni Nichols scored 14 points and pulled in five boards.
The Falcons were also forced to play catch-up against the CoE. They trailed 26-22 at quarter-time and 48-38 at the long break. The lead ballooned to 14 at one point before a spirited revival by the visitors. They got to 87-84 with 40 seconds to go.
Munger (26 points, eight rebounds and six assists) led the way again, while Isla Juffermans had 21 points and six rebounds.
For the men, import Leo O'Boyle announced his arrival, with a game-high 30 points against Albury.
Playing his second game, the former Penn State four-man sparked a late comeback. His haul included six-of-nine from long range.
O'Boyle backed it up with 16 points against the CoE. Myles Cherry led the scoring with 23 points but the visitors had no answer to the hot hand of Kye Savage (38 points)
AAP reports: The Dallas Mavericks have emphatically extended their season, fending off elimination by beating the Boston Celtics 122-84 in game four of the NBA finals.
Trailing 3-0 in the best-of-seven series, the Mavericks were, as so often, led home by Luka Doncic - who scored 25 of his 29 points in the first half - and Kyrie Irving.
"It happened, we can't change it. We had a bad night," Boston guard Jayson Tatum said.
Game five is in Boston on Monday.
