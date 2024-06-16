Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Sick Falcons suffer double blow on road but coach remains confident

By James Gardiner
Updated June 16 2024 - 6:21pm, first published 5:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Jackson lets fly with a shot on the way to scoring 35 points for Albury in a big win over the Newcastle Falcons. Picture by James Wiltshere
Lauren Jackson lets fly with a shot on the way to scoring 35 points for Albury in a big win over the Newcastle Falcons. Picture by James Wiltshere

COACH Kristy Bultitude is confident the Newcastle Falcons can match it with the big guns in the NBL1 East despite back-to-back losses on the road.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.