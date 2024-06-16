Mounting washouts highlight need for indoor netball venue in Newcastle

Coaches of Newcastle championship netball sides say another weekend of washed-out games further highlights the need for an indoor facility in the city.
Only four rounds have been played after eight rounds of Newcastle's premier competition - the Tri Series comprising championship, opens and 23s divisions - with games again abandoned on Saturday due to wet weather and concerns over a slippery surface at the National Park courts.
Representatives from each of the eight Tri Series clubs met with Newcastle Netball Association committee members on Thursday night to discuss options for rescheduling the fixtures.
The Newcastle Herald understands two rounds played as 30-minute games on Friday, July 12 and two more on Sunday, August 11 have been considered with confirmation expected this week.
West Leagues Balance coach Tracey Baggs said an indoor facility would also allow games to get played.
"Newcastle have been very good in trying to help in any way they can to get these games played," Baggs said on Sunday.
"I went down last night to Niagara Park to watch my girls who play for Central Coast [in NSW Premier League], and an hour down the road they've got about four different options of indoor facilities, granted they share with basketball.
"An indoor facility is definitely needed. But how to do it? You need government and business backing and you need land."
Souths coach Narelle Eather echoed the sentiment.
"It's the premier competition, half the season is gone and we've hardly played," Eather said. "We need a complex that caters for the whole region ... an indoor facility that has a training venue for premier league or metro league teams, representative teams and for our Tri Series to just get the games in would be good."
In Super Netball on Sunday, the Mavericks beat the Firebirds 73-61 and West Coast downed the NSW Swifts 78-71.
On Saturday, leaders the Melbourne Vixens produced a hard-fought 63-61 away win over Sunshine Coast and Adelaide defeated the Giants 57-42.
