Hopes for snow on Barrington Tops as Hunter shivers through chilly weekend

Wet and chilly conditions are due to return to the Hunter on Monday as a sharp cold spell continues to grip the state.
Dozens of people braved the blustery conditions on Saturday to watch the whales at Boat Harbour, one of best vantage points along the Hunter coast.
Their commitment was rewarded with about 40 whales passing within 500 metres of the coast in an hour.
The Hunter woke to the coldest morning of the year on Sunday, with temperatures plummeting into single digits across the region.
The icy polar blast triggered snow falls across the northern tablelands on Saturday night but it didn't quite reach the Barrington Tops.
A Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman said radar observations suggested it may have been cold enough for some sleet (melting snow that doesn't settle) about the highest parts of the tops.
Despite the cold snap setting in for the next few days, she said it was unlikely the tops would be transformed into a winter wonderland this week.
"The next few days are likely to be cold, with especially chilly and frosty mornings," she said.
"There's a chance for some lighter showers on Monday afternoon and afternoon temperatures are expected to peak at about 5 degree. There's little-to-no precipitation forecast, which means snowfall will be extremely unlikely."
The tops were forecast to be chilly and sunny on Sunday with a top temperature of 7 degrees.
Scone Airport recorded the lowest temperature on Sunday morning with 2.6 degrees followed by Merriwa with 3.3.
Closer to the coast, Nobbys was 12.5 degrees on Sunday morning after recording a low of 10.7 overnight.
It recorded 5.6mm of rain to 9am on Sunday.
Rain is expected to return to the Hunter on Monday before becoming fine for the rest of the week.
