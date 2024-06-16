City extend league lead after rallying late to beat Cardiff

NEWCASTLE City have extended their lead at the top of the men's Black Diamond Cup ladder after producing a spirited comeback against Cardiff on Saturday.
In a game relocated to Cameron Park from No.1 Sportsground due to the rain, second-placed Cardiff had the upper hand for most of the contest, leading at the end of each of the first three quarters.
But after heading into the last trailing 51-42, City rallied and kicked four goals to two to claim a 10.6 (66) to 9.10 (64) victory.
"Josh Taylor moved forward for us in the last quarter and ... that ... swung the game back in our favour," City captain-coach Mitch Crawford said. "It was see-sawing, especially that last quarter.
"Michael Hendry at fullback, he definitely played his best game for the club in the year and a half he has been here. I thought he was great."
The result makes it 1-1 between the two sides this year after City's 28-point loss to Cardiff in early May.
City (28) are now two wins clear of Cardiff and Warners Bay (20) on the points table.
Elsewhere, Maitland belted The Entrance-Bateau Bay 141-14 at Max McMahon Oval.
The win came three weeks after Maitland had 121 points put on them by Killarney Vale.
"We did the review of the Killarney Vale game and there was a few things there we didn't want to stand for as a club," Maitland coach Dustin Spriggs said.
"The boys responded ... to come back from a 100-point loss, and then put one on themselves, really proud of the group."
At Adelaide Street Oval, Terrigal Avoca 5.8 (38) downed Central Coast rivals Killarney Vale 2.3 (15).
In women's fixtures, Singleton 6.4 (40) beat Warners Bay 2.3 (15) and Killarney Vale smashed Terrigal Avoca 11.10 (76) to (0). The Entrance-Bateau Bay defeated Maitland 51-41 in a thriller.
