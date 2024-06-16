Loss a dagger to the heart for improving Students

UNIVERSITY coach Sam Berry knows the Students aren't far of claiming a big scalp in the Hunter Rugby Union.
Once they get one, Berry is confident the wins will flow.
University were pipped 17-14 by Hamilton on a water-logged Bernie Curran Oval on Saturday.
The Students led 6-5 with 20 minutes remaining and had chances at the death to snatch victory, but couldn't produce a knockout blow.
"It was similar to the Wanderers game (36-33 loss)," Berry said. "We probably shaded them in most areas. Our scrum was quite dominant again.
"They had a couple of class players who made a few big plays in the final 10 minutes and got them over the line."
University, who have two catch-up games against Southern Beaches to play, have been impacted more than any club by the recent bit wet.
In the past two weeks they have been able to train on the field rather than a basketball court.
"We have played to our potential in the past two games and we have been on the fields in the lead up," Berry said. "It makes a big difference.
"We have a number of new players who needed a bit of consistency.
"We played out of our skin. It was a relatively high level game considering the conditions. The low score was because both teams defended really well. It was an old fashioned slog.
"I was disappointed for our players because they didn't get more out of it.
"Hamilton's 13, Tute Grant, was outstanding. Leo Fukofuka led them around at nine. They scored a couple of nice tries from 50 metres out. That was the difference.
"It was a bit of a dagger to not get a win.
"We won't give up. It is our 70th year. We still have a fair bit to play for. Once we get a win, I'm sure they will flow."
Two tries in quick succession to centres Grant and Cassius Misa swung the game in the Hawks' favour.
Joe Kingham crashed over for the Students with five minutes remaining but that was the end of the section.
"We got some good continuity going and scored two really good tries," said Hamilton coach Marty Berry, who is in the Czech Republic coaching a New Zealand invitational team and watched the game on Bartv Sports.
"Uni's scrum was strong. They dominated us there for part of the game.
"They have some good players in the midfield and their halfback is strong.
"It wasn't a great performance by us, but it wasn't the worst. You have to give them credit."
In the other game, No.8 Zane Dallinger scored tree tries as premiers Maitland stormed past Southern Beaches 53-7 at Marcellin Park.
The home side led 31-0 at half-time.
The local derby between Merewether and Wanderers was postoned due to the state of Townson Oval.
