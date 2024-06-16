Lambton Jaffas victory comes at a cost and Cooks Hill score upset

Matt Cahill scored the opener for Jaffas late in the first half but Aaron Niyonkuru equalised just before the break. Lambton then lost Reece Papas (ankle) and Michael Buettner (hamstring) to minor injuries early in the second half, then Topor-Stanley to a heavy ball-first challenge from Angelo Calfo in the 77th minute. Jaffas coach David Tanchevski said the A-League veteran "could be out for a while".