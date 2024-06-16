Lambton Jaffas victory comes at a cost and Cooks Hill score upset

A late winner against Weston put Lambton Jaffas four points clear at the top of the NPL men's competition after round 15 but the victory on Sunday came at a cost with an ankle injury to star defender Nikolai Topor-Stanley.
Riley McNaughton was the hero for Lambton, scoring with a header off Bailey Newton's corner in the 88th minute at Weston Park in a 2-1 victory. It increased Jaffas' lead over Broadmeadow (36 points), who were washed out away to Edgeworth (23) on Saturday. Jaffas and Magic have now played 14 games each.
Matt Cahill scored the opener for Jaffas late in the first half but Aaron Niyonkuru equalised just before the break. Lambton then lost Reece Papas (ankle) and Michael Buettner (hamstring) to minor injuries early in the second half, then Topor-Stanley to a heavy ball-first challenge from Angelo Calfo in the 77th minute. Jaffas coach David Tanchevski said the A-League veteran "could be out for a while".
"He can't put any weight on it at the moment, so it could be a four-to-six week injury I reckon," Tanchevski said.
The injury took the gloss off a gutsy win for Jaffas, who scored twice late to knock Magic out of the Australia Cup on Wednesday night. Weston remain seventh on 16 points.
"We looked pretty tired today after the cup game, and I really rate Weston," Tanchevski said. "I knew it would be a tough game regardless, but we just had to dig deep for the last 20 minutes again. We've been able to do that a few times to secure points this year."
Also on Sunday, Cooks Hill (15 points) hurt Charlestown's premiership hopes with a 4-1 upset. Missing defensive pillars Nigel Boogaard (holidays) and Taylor Regan (suspended), third-placed Charlestown fell to a Carter Smith hat-trick and an opener from Cody Nancarrow at Lisle Carr Oval to remain on 28 points.
On Saturday, Olympic (20 points) beat Maitland (15) away 2-1 and Valentine (22) downed Lakes (3) 2-0 at LMRFF. New Lambton v Adamstown was washed out.
Sixth-placed Olympic are still two points behind fifth-placed Valentine but have two games in hand on them.
Olympic led in the 48th minute off a quick counterattack finished by Kane Treble after a one-two passing move with Musa Kamara.
Jye Rodway made it 2-0 in the 72nd with a run down the right side and a thumping strike from a tight angle.
The Magpies gave themselves a chance at points when Regan Lundy ran onto a loose ball in the box and smashed it home in the 84th minute.
A first-half double from Nicholas Martinelli gave Valentine victory over Lake Macquarie.
To avoid a washout, the match was moved from 4pm at Macquarie Field to a 7.15pm slot on the synthetic pitches at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.
Martinelli scored in the first minute after clever work in the penalty box, before finishing off a deflected pass in the 35th. Lakes remain last on three points.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.