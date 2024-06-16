Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Lambton Jaffas victory comes at a cost and Cooks Hill score upset

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 16 2024 - 5:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Olympic's Lachlan Griffiths looks to shoot against Maitland at Cooks Square Park on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle Olympic's Lachlan Griffiths looks to shoot against Maitland at Cooks Square Park on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

A late winner against Weston put Lambton Jaffas four points clear at the top of the NPL men's competition after round 15 but the victory on Sunday came at a cost with an ankle injury to star defender Nikolai Topor-Stanley.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
Amartey kicks nine and Dusty gets the MCG rocking
Joel Amartey's nine-goal haul helped the Swans overwhelm the Crows at Adelaide Oval. (Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS)
Justin Chadwick and Roger Vaughan
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.