Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Big guns on show as Azzurri edge New Lambton for an important NPLW win

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
June 16 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets teammates Melina Ayres (main) and Cassidy Davis (top right) went head to head in NPLW on Sunday while Bronte Peel (bottom right) added to her growing season goal tally. Pictures by Marina Neil
Jets teammates Melina Ayres (main) and Cassidy Davis (top right) went head to head in NPLW on Sunday while Bronte Peel (bottom right) added to her growing season goal tally. Pictures by Marina Neil

A-League talent was on show as Charlestown Azzurri prevailed 6-4 over New Lambton at Alder Park on Sunday to consolidate fourth place in NPLW Northern NSW.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.