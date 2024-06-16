Big guns on show as Azzurri edge New Lambton for an important NPLW win

A-League talent was on show as Charlestown Azzurri prevailed 6-4 over New Lambton at Alder Park on Sunday to consolidate fourth place in NPLW Northern NSW.
After a see-sawing, round-14 exchange, Azzurri took an important three points to improve to 25 points and open up a 10-point gap on fifth-placed Adamstown (15 points) while New Lambton stayed sixth on 13 points.
The Eagles have been bolstered by Newcastle Jets duo Cassidy Davis and Lauren Allan in recent weeks and both featured prominently against Azzurri, but their efforts weren't enough to secure a much-needed win.
The game was only five minutes old when Davis struck to give New Lambton a 1-0 lead.
But it was short-lived with Davis' Jets teammate Melina Ayres, in her second NPLW outing, equalising in the ninth minute for the first of an individual match treble.
Jess Gentle gave Azzurri a 2-1 lead in the 14th minute when she arrived at the back post to finish Jayna Fraser's cross into the box then one minute later Ayres outmuscled New Lambton's defence to finish with the outside of her right boot.
Tara Andrews, who is the Jets' all-time leading scorer but retired from A-League after the 2022-23 season, closed the gap to 3-2 three minutes before the break.
Allan locked the score up at 3-3 in the 52nd minute after Davis and Andrews combined to put their fleet-footed teammate on goal.
Gentle scored in the 54th minute followed by Ayres two minutes later to open up a 5-3 lead for Charlestown.
Andrews was denied at point-blank range by Azzurri goalkeeper Malli Blanch shortly after but Davis struck back with an outside of the foot finish in the 65th minute.
Substitute Ella Joyce sealed the win for Azzurri in the 89th minute with a side-footed half-volley after an assist from Ayres.
Broadmeadow (29) were 9-0 winners over lowly Mid Coast (three) at Magic Park.
Ash Brodigan, who joined Broadmeadow from a season with Brisbane Roar, produced a hat-trick, Mercedes McNabb bagged a brace while Kobie Ferguson, Lilly-Jane Babic, Kiarra Lewis and Emily Loader-Weston also got on the scoresheet.
At Cooks Square Park, Bronte Peel also scored a treble of goals to take her season tally to 22.
She opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute, finished with the outside of her foot from close range in the 51st minute then scored with a back-stick header from a free kick in the 61st minute.
Stapleford made it 4-0 with a runaway goal in the 75th minute before Jenna Doyle pulled one back for the visitors from the spot.
Olympic thumped Warners Bay 13-0 at John Street Oval to stay locked with Maitland atop the standings on 30 points.
