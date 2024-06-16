Spirits soar as Mark Hughes Foundation trekkers complete three day walk to stadium

Not even the driving rain and the coldest morning of the year could dampen the spirits of the 64 participants in this year's Big Three Trek from Sydney to McDonald Jones Stadium.
After setting off from Allianz Stadium on Friday, the record number of walkers had raised $220,000 for the Mark Hughes Foundation at lunchtime on Sunday.
They completed the 150 kilometre walk just prior to kick off the Beanies for Brain Cancer NRL round.
Now in its eighth year, the round kicked off on Thursday night and concluded with Sunday's Newcastle Knights and Panthers clash.
More than one million beanies have been sold since the first Beanie for Brain Cancer Round, helping the Mark Hughes Foundation raise more than $30 million for brain cancer research and patient support.
Big Three Trek organiser Luke Alexander said the spirits had remained high among the group despite some challenging conditions.
"It's been raining the whole way, heavy rain too," he said.
"In the last kilometre last night we had to cross a creek that was knee deep. It was quite a memorable end to the day but everyone is doing really well this morning."
Several former NRL players and athletes were among those who got on board for this year's event.
"It's a great crew mixed in with people who have lost someone to brain cancer. We also have a brain cancer warrior, which is pretty amazing," Mr Alexander said.
Hinton's Niav Owens was remembering her friend and former walk participant Cassandra Bennett who lost her battle with brain cancer last year.
"She had finished her chemo and walked every step of the 150kms and was an incredible, positive motivator for all of us," she said.
"We've talked a lot about Cass on this year's walk. It's so special to have her sister Julia walking with us this year.
Ms Bennett's family were on hand to greet the walkers as the arrived at the stadium on Sunday.
