Kris Lees hoping Willinga Beast set for Tatts Tiara swansong

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees believes Willinga Beast is worth a shot at the group 1 Tattersalls Tiara after her drought-breaking win for new owners Arrowfield Stud at Eagle Farm.
The four-year-old mare won the listed Mark Hinkler Handicap (1200m) on Saturday in her first start for Scone-based Arrowfield, who paid $675,000 for her at the National Broodmare Sale.
A daughter of Snitzel, Willinga Beast was bought in 2021 by Willinga Park and Australian Bloodstock from Arrowfield for $625,000 at the Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale. She went onto make $425,900 on the track, despite winning just once for connections in 18 starts before Saturday's victory.
Lees, who has trained Willinga Beast throughout, was unsure of the next move for the prospective broodmare but said she could target the Tattersalls Tiara for fillies and mares, the final group 1 of the season, in two weeks at Eagle Farm.
"We'll discuss it with Arrowfield over the next couple of days whether she has another run in the Tatts Tiara," Lees said on Sunday.
"It's a step up in grade, of course, but she may do that.
"It's a lot stronger race, but there's nothing to lose really.
"She'll go to stud but thankfully they decided to give her another run. I thought she had another run in her, so it was good to get a stakes win next to her name.
"She's been placed multiple times at a high level so she's a pretty smart mare."
Jockey Craig Williams took Willinga Beast forward from gate seven to race outside leader Maximum Vortex before they pinched a small lead early in the straight. They maintained the gap to win by two-thirds of a length from a blanket finish for the minors.
It was her first victory since winning on debut at Canterbury in March 2022.
"We didn't plan to be up on speed but she was travelling kindly, and she's been racing well, so it was just a matter of time before she got another win," Lees said.
Lees' apprentice Dylan Gibbons was another big winner on the Stradbroke Handicap program, taking out the group 2 Brisbane Cup (3200m) with a patient ride from the back on Bjorn Baker-trained Alegron.
Willinga Beast's success was part of a good day for Arrowfield, whose training team of Paul Messara and Leah Gavranich won the 1400m class 3 Highway Handicap at Rosehill with smart The Autumn Sun three-year-old Know Thyself.
Newcastle jockey Aaron Bullock gave the $1.95 favourite a rails run behind the leaders from gate one before he quickly raced to the lead along the inside approaching the 300m mark.
Know Thyself kicked clear for a 5.3-length win in the heavy conditions and a third success in four starts, following victories at Newcastle and Scone and a second at Canterbury.
Bullock, who had a double for the Messara-Gavranich team at Scone on Tuesday, has five rides at Muswellbrook on Monday.
Jockey Mitchell Bell's winning treble, and doubles to Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle and the Snowden stable highlighted the Port Stephens Cup day at Newcastle on Saturday.
The track was a Heavy 9 for race one then was downgraded to 10 as consistent rain fell.
Bell, one of the best jockeys on the provincial circuit, rode his 62nd winner of the season, following 90 last season and 62 in 2021-22. Two of Bell's winners were for the Peter and Paul Snowden stable and both fillies were short-priced favourites.
Three-year-old Flying Thinker was a $1.55 favourite at her second start, in the 1300m maiden plate. She put the writing on the wall with a strong finish when placed on a heavy track at Hawkesbury on May 14. Bell allowed Flying Thinker to stride to the front from the outset and she was never challenged in a 1.93-length victory.
In the next race, Bell and the Snowdens combined with Merchant Lady, which was the $2.35 favourite in the five-horse class 1 handicap (1200m). She settled in fourth and joined the leaders halfway down the straight before a two-horse war with Candy Women, who she beat by a nose.
Later in the day Bell was successful in the Port Stephens Cup (1250m) aboard Nathan Doyle-trained Gago.
Unplaced in three Newcastle starts, Gago's form had been ordinary and he started as a $12 chance. Gago was formerly trained by Chris Waller and had his first start for Doyle in March.
He has won two from six for Doyle and revelled in the heavy going on Saturday.
Doyle's other winner, Coastal Groove, was ridden by Port Macquarie-based Ben Looker and he was a $9.50 chance in the 1400m midway 3YO maiden handicap.
HARNESS RACING: Ashleigh Delosa is looking to Flying Shard to give her more success at Newcastle Paceway on Monday after she drove multiple winners there again on Friday night.
The Sydney reinswoman, who had four winners from four drives at Newcastle a week earlier, had a double at the track with Van Basten and Selsey Bill on Friday.
She has five drives on Monday, including Flying Shard for trainer Glen Powell in the fifth from gate nine. She also has Noworries and Robyn Taylor for Bryce Greenwood, and Abstract Art and Hold Back The River for Roy Roots jnr.
"Flying Shard has been going all right and just probably hasn't had much luck," Delosa said.
"It's got the back row there but it should get a nice trip."
"I drive Robyn Taylor a fair bit and she needs a pegs run, so from six she will probably have to go back.
"The other one, No worries, I think it goes OK, but it has a tricky draw [in four]."
Abstract Art has gate one in the seventh and Hold Back The River the eight in the third.
"It's form looks pretty average but I don't mind that horse," she said of Abstract Art.
"I trialled it once at Penrith and I didn't mind it, so if it finds form tomorrow, hopefully it will be there.
"The other one, it's always hard from the eight but it went all right last start. It just didn't get any luck."
GREYHOUNDS: Weffale Shield and Rocky Reef are expected to fight out the Maitland Gold Collar Final (400m) on Monday night.
Weffale Shield, for trainer Tony Forbes, overcame an average start last week to win his heat from box seven.
He has six for the decider, and although yet to win from the draw, he has three wins from five goes at the track and distance.
Brett May-trained Rocky Reef was 0.02 of a second faster in his heat win and has the advantage of box two in the final.
Ken Cheetham Memorial heats are also on the card.
