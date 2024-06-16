Norths and South score crucial wins over top two in Hunter Coast hockey

Defending premiers Norths handed leaders Gosford a first loss of the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League season as Souths kept in touch with the top four thanks to an upset of Wests in round 10 on Sunday.
Norths leapfrogged Wests (11 points) into second spot on 12 points with a 3-1 win over Gosford (17) at Newcastle International Hockey Centre.
Ed Hunt gave Norths the lead early before Zane Drennan equalised from another penalty corner. Hunt and Tom Budden then got field goals to secure the win.
"We played pretty well today, it was probably one of the better games we've had this year and we put away a couple of chances," Norths coach Dave Willott said.
"The boys played well and controlled big periods of the play."
Souths later moved to nine points, one behind fourth-placed Maitland, with a 5-3 win over Wests. Gus Anson-Smith scored twice for the Lions, who led 3-0 at half-time and maintained at least a two-goal buffer.
Maitland beat last-placed Tigers 7-0 at home in the other game. Josh Magann scored a double.
In the Newcastle women's premier league on Saturday, defending premiers Oxfords maintained their winning start to the season with a 3-0 victory over Tigers.
Regals, who have played a game less, went to 18 points alongside Oxfords with a 5-3 win over Souths. The Uni v Norah Head match was deferred.
Oxfords went to six wins from six games with goals from Lily Crockett, Niamh Dixon and Natalie Strawhorn against the young Tigers line-up.
Souths paid for a poor start against Regals, going down 3-0 in the first quarter. The closest they got from there was 4-2 as Ebony Pointon scored twice for the Lions.
