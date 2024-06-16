Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Norths and South score crucial wins over top two in Hunter Coast hockey

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 16 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ed Hunt scored twice for Norths on Sunday.
Ed Hunt scored twice for Norths on Sunday.

Defending premiers Norths handed leaders Gosford a first loss of the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League season as Souths kept in touch with the top four thanks to an upset of Wests in round 10 on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.