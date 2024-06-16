Mystery woman saves the life of choking baby

It is every parent's worst nightmare. Your child is choking, turning blue and unable to breathe, but nothing you do is helping dislodge what is in your baby's airway.
This is exactly what happened to mum Sarah Grant on the weekend. But just as things started to turn dire, a stranger appeared and "literally saved a life". Now this mum wants to track down that Good Samaritan to say thank you. Read the amazing story here.
In another showing of community spirit, the Beanie for Brain Cancer NRL round attracted a huge crowd as the Newcastle Knights took on the Panthers on Sunday.
More than one million beanies have been sold since the initiative started, helping the Mark Hughes Foundation raise more than $30 million for brain cancer research and patient support.
Gotta' love the people of Newcastle!
Jessica Brown, digital editor
