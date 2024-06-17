All quiet on overseas front for Stamatelopoulos as Jets sign home-grown teen

COACH Rob Stanton says the Newcastle Jets have not been approached by overseas clubs about striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos and is planning for the recently-capped Socceroo to spearhead his attack.
Stanton is busily building a roster for the 2024-25 A-League after confirmation last week that Maverick Sports Partners have purchased the club.
Stamatelopoulous scored a club-record 17 goals last A-League season and was rewarded with an international debut in the Socceroos' 5-0 rout of Palestine.
The 25-year-old father-to-be has a year to run on his deal in Newcastle.
His agent received interest from three English Championship clubs during the January transfer window but Stanton said the club had not received any offers as yet.
"At this stage, there is nothing coming in for him," Stanton said. "He is signed with us and I expect him to be here. If we lose him, I will go looking.
"His wife Soffey is due to have a baby in August. His life is about to change."
Stamatelopoulos and rookie Clayton Taylor (seven goals) supplied the majority of the Jets' 39 goals last season.
The departure of Trent Buhagiar (Brescia), Reno Piscopo (Melbourne Victory) and Archie Goodwin (Adelaide) has created vacancies on the roster for attackers.
Stanton has been in talks with a Hungarian and a Brazilian, but is prepared to be patient.
"I'd like to bring in two players," he said. "A striker and possibly a 10. We need the right person. Someone who is strong and has leadership qualities. It is going to be important to the team so, I have to get it right.
"As the window starts to close in Europe (August 31), you get better value for your dollar. If I find the right one, I will get them in. If it takes longer, I will give other boys opportunities in preseason. I did that last year with Clayton Taylor and Lachy Bayliss. They hadn't played previously and got heaps of minutes. It helped us when the season started."
Home-grown attacker Alex Nunes signed a two-year scholarship deal on Monday.
The 17-year-old Australian Schoolboy, who has come through the Jets academy from under-9s, has been one of the stand outs for the Jets youth team, which is eight points clear on top of the NSW NPL2 table.
"Alex is a highly, talented creative footballer who spent time training with the first team last season," Stanton said. "He has progressed well, and I've monitored his performances with the youth team this season and he's ready to make the next step into a full-time A-League environment."
Nunes' signature follows that of youth team captain Ben van Dorssen to a similar deal on Monday.
Striker Justin Vidic and goalkeeper Zac Bowling will start the second year of their scholarship deals when the Jets assemble for preseason training on Monday.
The Jets have 11 senior players contracted but are expected to confirm other signings now the ownership has been finalised.
"We have boys who are still young but have been around for a bit and have experience," Stanton said. "The team will be young but balanced.
"It will be an interesting league next year. There will be a lot of shift.
"I know people want us to go out and spend big money. Some clubs will spend a lot more money than us.
"We will be a really competitive team. We proved that last season. I'm looking at starting where we finished and trying to improve the team a bit further. We will get closer to the top if we do it right."
Stamatelopoulos and recruit Aleks Susnjar, who is getting married overseas, have been given an extra week off and will start preseason training on July 1.
The Jets play Western United in an Australian Cup qualifier in Darwin on July 24.
"We will have a reasonably strong team for the Cup play-off," Stanton said. "We will be at about 60 per cent. That will mean opportunities for the young ones.
"The early starting date of the play-off doesn't help. Last year we lost two key players from the play-off. Reno [Piscopo] hurt his calf and it blew out to 20 weeks before we got him back. Archie Goodwin did his back and needed more surgery. We lost them both for extended periods. I don't want a repeat of that."
