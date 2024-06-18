Broadmeadow Magic prepare for friendly fire against ADF women's team

Broadmeadow coach Nima Nikfarjam plans to field his strongest team available in a friendly clash with the Australian Defence Force (ADF) women's team at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Wednesday night.
The match (8pm) will provide valuable matchplay for both sides.
Magic beat struggling Mid Coast 9-0 at Magic Park on Sunday in their first NPLW Northern NSW hit-out for three weeks and are third on 29 points, one behind Olympic and Maitland (30).
"We do need to play because we hadn't played for a couple of weeks so we're using this game to condition ourselves in terms of what we want to do and also use this opportunity to help the ADF team to develop," Nikfarjam, who is also the RAAF women's coach, said.
The ADF team is comprised of players from Navy, Army and Air Force. RAAF Base Williamtown was chosen as the location for the June training camp.
Three NPLW players - Aimee Parsons (Broadmeadow), Nina Collins (New Lambton) and injured Kimberly Trappett (Adamstown) - are involved with the ADF women's team.
The ADF Women's Team are seeking to call Newcastle home, starting this June. Following the tri-service nationals in October (where the ADF Women's Team is selected), the team hopes to return to Newcastle in November to participate in the annual Remembrance Day match.
