Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'Black blobs in my belly': over 45s urged to do 'life-saving' test

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
June 17 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sancha Robinson was only 31 when diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.