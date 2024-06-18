Valentine teenager youngest member of Australian team set for world titles

Erika Enderby is used to moving fast.
Give the Valentine teenager a map, and she can quickly navigate her way from A to B.
But the Warners Bay High School year 12 student did not expect to reach her goal of competing at the world orienteering championships in such a short amount of time.
Enderby is set for her third straight appearance at the Junior World Orienteering Championships (JWOC), being staged this year in the Czech Republic city of Pilsen from July 1 to 6.
Then, at 17, she will be the youngest member of the Australian team competing at the World Orienteering Championships (WOC) in Edinburgh, Scotland from July 12 to 16.
"It's going to be very busy," Enderby told the Newcastle Herald before flying to Europe on Saturday.
"It's always been a big goal of mine to go to WOC and I didn't think I'd achieve it now. It's going to be a really good experience for me for future years and it will be really cool to race against the best in the world, and the senior ones.
"I'm also hoping to go better in JWOC races this year as it's my third year. I did it mostly for experience in the first couple of years and getting to know what it's like orienteering Europe with the really good orienteers. This time I'm hoping to improve on my placings and maybe get a top 40."
Before both world titles is the European Youth Championships in Szczecin, Poland from June 21 to 24, which should provide valuable racing experience.
"It's good training, getting used to racing against the best people, and it just settles your nerves a bit knowing that you're able to do the smaller races and progress up to the ones that matter the most," Enderby said.
Enderby was named in the Australian teams after strong performances at selection races, including being the second overall competitor at the Oceania sprint championships in New Zealand in January.
"I didn't go into the year thinking of making the team, but then as I did more selection races I felt a bit more confident," she said.
"I thought, 'I'm actually going pretty well against the rest of the Australians', and when I got the notice that I was in the team I was really excited and super happy."
Enderby will compete in five events at the world junior titles, including a sprint distance, sprint relay, middle distance, long distance and a forest relay. At senior level, it will be an individual sprint race through the streets of Edinburgh.
When she returns home, Enderby will captain the NSW team at the Australian Schools Orienteering Championships in Armidale (September 28-29).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.