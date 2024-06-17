Vandal who cost Newcastle West its mural should hang head in shame

TO the person/s who destroyed Adnate's mural of Auntie June Rose, let's hope you live long enough to admit your shame to your grandchildren.
YESTERDAY my wife rang a Hunter medical centre to change an appointment. She rang at 5.20pm, knowing the centre would close at 6pm. She listened to the phone music for 45 minutes, during which time she was informed by the impersonal robotic responder that she was caller number one for 40 minutes. Even after their 6pm close time she persisted, only to be told by the AI robot she was still number one.
She obviously gave up but rang the centre at 6.10 pm to be told they were shut. That's after she was told at 5.55pm she was still number one in line.
She was stressed to the max after a trauma from the day before when she was nearly hit by an idiot on an e-scooter. The fool also knocked our puppy who was on a lead. This clown didn't even stop. He flew past an elderly gent using a mobility walker who offered to walk with my wife home as she was crying and hurt her back when she spun around to protect our puppy. We took the pup to the vet and also reported the incident to the police. I would like to talk to this out of control junky.
But so much for our medical system. No wonder patients wait in ambulances.
WALLARAH Oval is a low-lying area and the Lambton Ker-rai Creek (or drain) flows alongside the oval, which is the proposed site for the Hunter Indoor Sports Centre.
The creek fills to capacity every time there is a heavy storm, and sometimes cannot flow out quickly enough because of the narrow pipes under the road to Styx Creek. Therefore, during these events, there is always flooding across the ovals and Monash Road.
Newcastle council recommends that the proponents must prepare a stormwater management plan by a suitably qualified engineer. Who will that be?
Also, the proponents must review flood risk management controls and ensure that the overflow does not adversely affect the site and other properties or waterways.
I believe there will of course be an increase in flooding. With the drainage from the buildings - internally and externally, the concrete parking area, and the removal of the 12 trees located along Turton Road - I expect this will undoubtedly increase the flow into the creek and cause more frequent flooding.
It would be very interesting to read their studies into stormwater management and how they intend to control the flows. In my opinion it would be near impossible.
THE big problem with the way many people, such as Peter Dolan ("Condemn cruelty wherever it is", Letters, 14/6), defend Israel is in reducing complexity to a comfortable dichotomy of good vs bad.
From this standpoint, any recognition of the suffering of the Gazan people is seen as offending an ordained moral formula. Trouble is, few if any wars operate under such moral clarity, particularly those that emerge from the witch's brew of Middle Eastern history and politics.
The deaths of 37,000 Gazan civilians are morally offensive, regardless of who started shooting first. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the government are right to recognise this simple fact. Peter Dutton should be condemned, not only for his refusal to do so, but also for appointing himself as some sort of moral traffic cop, patrolling the debate for any sign of ambiguity and less-than-pure allegiance to Israel.
All, of course, for base political ends.
WARREN Dean ("Tribalism an unwelcome arrival", Letters, 15/6), seems concerned that tribalism has come into politics. Yeah, well when wasn't politics tribal?
Politics in western democracies has been tribal ever since political parties dominated elections. When the winning party enjoys the power and privileges of winning government at an election and the losers enjoy none of that, then expect that tribal loyalty will dominate party behaviour.
As for Daniel Andrews, it wasn't a dislike of his politics that engendered criticism. Mr Andrews, one year after leaving office, was awarded the highest level of Australian Honour with an AC. In my experience such awards normally take at least two years for normal process to be followed. Critics were suspicious that he was set up for the honour even before leaving politics.
Why should politicians be given such awards for merely being good at politics anyway? The Andrews government terms were marked by numerous scandals including completely trashing the 2026 Commonwealth Games at an expense of $380 million. In my opinion his legacy is the biggest state debt of any of the states, higher state taxes and charges, and the record COVID lockdowns and a high death rate. Why should he be rewarded for that?
WELL done Newcastle council on road work in Wallsend. Now can you fix potholes in the road leading into Wallsend cemetery. It's like a booby trap of deep potholes.
REGARDING a recent letter ("Nagging conscience is a key role", Letters 12/6): the writer says that the "Greens may never form government." I can only hope that if they do, it is not in my time. It is a long way from the party pioneered by Bob Brown.
INFLATION was 6 per cent when the Albanese government was elected. Inflation rose to that level without wage growth. We now have wage growth and inflation is down to 3.6 per cent. How is the cost of living crisis the fault of the Labor government? Are we all expected to believe it because sections of the media and right-wing politicians keep repeating it, with or without foundation?
SPOT on about the coordination bit Bryn Roberts ("Little excuse for rookie errors", Letters, 11/6). That's why they gave up on playing the beautiful game.
WELL, it seems that the Trump family isn't the only high profile one in this presidential race containing a convicted felon. I believe the difference though is that this time the charges seem legitimate, at least in my opinion.
NOW that the LNP have revealed they have no ambition to reduce carbon emissions, and have no target for 2030, they've cemented their title of the 'Noalition'. Is there anything Mr Dutton won't say no to?
SO, in what part of Newcastle would you like the "clean energy" nuclear waste dump?
