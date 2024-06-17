Newcastle Herald
Letters

Vandal who cost Newcastle West its mural should hang head in shame

By Letters to the Editor
June 18 2024 - 4:00am
TO the person/s who destroyed Adnate's mural of Auntie June Rose, let's hope you live long enough to admit your shame to your grandchildren.

