Quick plays: Rain wreaks havoc, an 'embarrassing' loss and Jets fire in NPL

It is just me, or does it only seem to rain on the weekend?
Another deluge Friday meant another weekend of washed-out sport for various codes.
After eights rounds of Newcastle championship netball, only four have been played. Coaches say the lack of play due to wet weather further highlights the need for an indoor facility in the city.
The sun did come out on Sunday, and so did the crowd at McDonald Jones Stadium. A bumper 27,996 people turned out to watch on as Penrith downed the Newcastle Knights 26-18 but spirits were still high for Beanie for Brain Cancer round.
More than one million beanies have been sold since the first Beanie for Brain Cancer Round, helping the Mark Hughes Foundation raise more than $30 million for brain cancer research and patient support.
A-League talent was on show as Charlestown Azzurri prevailed 6-4 over New Lambton at Alder Park on Sunday to consolidate fourth place in NPLW Northern NSW.
After a see-sawing, round-14 exchange, Azzurri took an important three points to improve to 25 points and open up a 10-point gap on fifth-placed Adamstown (15 points) while New Lambton stayed sixth on 13 points.
Joint leaders Maitland and Newcastle Olympic (30 points) both took wins along with third-placed Broadmeadow (29).
In NPLM, Lambton Jaffas found a late winner against Weston to move four points clear at the top of their table but the win came at a cost with star defender Nikolai Topor-Stanley injured in the exchange.
Cooks Hill produced a huge upset over Charlestown, winning 4-1 at Lisle Carr Oval.
A week after they escaped with a 20-18 win over Macquarie, Cessnock fought back from 12-4 down to defeat Lakes 26-12 at Abermain in Newcastle Rugby League.
The win was Cessnock's sixth in eight games and left them in first position, unbeaten after nine rounds.
The Entrance and Souths also posted wins while in women's action, Raymond Terrace beat Wests 22-8 and Souths downed Wyong 26-0.
Hunter Wildfires coach Scott Coleman is set to make some changes after being left to rue an "embarrassing" second half in a 34-10 defeat to Northern Suburbs at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
Basic errors proved fatal.
"In the second half they beat us in every facet. They stole five of our lineouts, we made simple knock-ons, missed tackles ... to dish that up was embarrassing," Coleman said.
The Wildfires' women, who are on track to again make finals, did not get on after their Sydney premier rugby union opponents Western Raptors forfeited.
In Hunter Rugby Women, Hamilton beat Cooks Hill 48-3 and Maitland thrashed Southern Beaches 84-0.
After trailing 51-42 heading into the final quarter of their Black Diamond Cup showdown on Saturday, competition leaders Newcastle City rallied and kicked four goals to two to claim a two-point victory over Cardiff.
Elsewhere, Maitland belted The Entrance-Bateau Bay and Terrigal Avoca beat Killarney Vale.
In women's AFL fixtures, Singleton 6.4 (40) beat Warners Bay 2.3 (15) and Killarney Vale smashed Terrigal Avoca 11.10 (76) to (0). The Entrance-Bateau Bay defeated Maitland 51-41 in a thriller.
Aussie great Lauren Jackson put on a show, draining 35 points and pulling down 19 rebounds to inspire Albury to a 98-66 blow-out in Albury on Saturday night before the Falcons succumbed to Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Canberra on Sunday.
Newcastle's men's side also returned empty-handed from a weekend double-header on the road.
Defending premiers Norths handed leaders Gosford their first loss of the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League season while, in Newcastle women's premier league, defending premiers Oxfords maintained their winning start with a 3-0 victory over Tigers.
It was a mixed weekend in Australian Ice Hockey League for the Newcastle Northstars, who lost 7-3 to the Sydney Bears on Saturday night before bouncing back with a 4-3 win at home over the Central Coast Rhinos on Sunday.
