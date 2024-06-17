Postcard from the breathtaking Picos Mountains of Spain

While those conditions did mask the big vistas - which we got to see on our three final days - they also leant to these theatrical ranges an ethereal air, wispy cloud flowing up the mountain scree toward us and sometimes enveloping us in moist fog. For most of our hikes we saw very few other walkers, but became accustomed to the ghostly tinkle of cow bells on hillsides, the occasional sighting of raptors, including Egyptian vultures, and of doughty chamois, a goat-antelope, grazing on the highest slopes.