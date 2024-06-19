When things go wrong, I'm grateful for our first class care

LAST August my beautiful mother, 93 years young, fell and broke her hip.
The treatment over 10 weeks at the John Hunter Hospital was fantastic. The kindness, professionalism, care and medical treatment was first class. I visited every day and assisted my mother in her walking routine. As we walked around, all the staff greeted us and encouraged my mother's rehabilitation.
From hospital Shirley (aka Joan) went to Narla Village, Belmont North where she received rehabilitation, then went into permanent care. The treatment is outstanding. Joan has loved living in Narla and they love her. She has participated in the activities, enjoyed the company, ate the on-site cooked meals and felt safe 24/7. It was great for me also. She had lived alone in a large house, never complaining and never wanting to leave but I worried about her always.
I am writing this letter to appreciate the John Hunter staff and especially to all the team at Narla. I phone daily and nothing is ever too much trouble. Joan has also the bonus of having her brother, Tommy next door. How wonderful. They are best mates. Dad would be so pleased. I also commend my beautiful caring and fantastic cousin, Diane (Lizzie) Jackson who has gone above and beyond, being more than just an registered nurse there. She is my "buddy".
Thank you, medical teams everywhere. You do an invaluable job. And my sincere and total gratitude to all at Narla at Belmont North. You are amazing.
JEREMY Bath's excuse for not answering questions about the letter writing saga, is that he wouldn't need to adopt pseudonyms to write to the Newcastle Herald since he has often written to the Herald under his own name. ('Two letter writers, same mobile phone number: Seriously, what are the odds?', Opinion 15/6).
Indeed he has. The disparaging remarks he has made in the past about that "small group" in the east end who objected to Supercars are well known. Writing as CEO he turned legitimate complaints from those seriously impacted by the event into trivial inconveniences that came from a "small group" of objectors who refused to admit how great the event was for the city as a whole.
His comments set objectors up as selfish whingers. They helped ignite the vitriol east enders continue to cop on social media.
In my opinion writing under a pseudonym would give him another voice, or two, and the opportunity to make it appear that his own views were not just those of council but the broader community.
The fact that he tried to silence the article about Jason Sivo with the threat of defamation is I believe another tactic often used to silence voices of dissent. It works because of the high legal costs involved, even if you win.
SO, the humpbacks are on the move north again? Good for them. It is becoming colder in the Southern Ocean, as Melbournians will attest ("Close encounters of the humpback kind", Herald, 13/6).
In June several years ago, I took my brother-in-law Alan, to Port Stephens on a whale-watching cruise. The cruise company guaranteed that we would see whales. In the bay, like the actors in the film Titanic, Alan stood atop the boat's prow with arms outstretched, and made believe he was flying. A crew member called out that he might like to come inside, as the seas would become rough as the boat entered the open ocean. Alan ignored the crew member.
Sure enough, as the boat entered the open ocean, it began to plunge, and the seas slopped over the boat's prow, where Alan was standing. He lost his glasses overboard. Next I saw Alan with his head in a bucket in the forward passenger lounge. But the company delivered on its guarantee about seeing whales. In the bottom of all their sea-sick buckets, they had painted pictures of whales.
IN the advertising world they say "any publicity is good publicity". Our opposition leader must be well pleased recently with all the free publicity he has gained from just a few comments he made about nuclear and emissions targets. But sadly, I believe Mr Dutton is continuing the Liberal/National tradition of driving a wedge between Australians, using climate change ignorance as a weapon.
I fear he has misjudged just how many voters are now clearly much better informed on climate issues than he is. Wouldn't it be good if the Canberra team could all work together on the vital issue of reducing the world's greenhouse pollution, instead of wasting so much effort bickering and baulking the solutions we now so urgently need.
I WOULD encourage all users of the Five Islands Road, including the Speers Point roundabout, to read and comment on the current proposals for upgrading this area. Unfortunately, I think the proposed amendments are designed to meet a budget, as opposed to creating a solution to this notorious chokepoint, with local motorists once again losing out to Sydney-centric thinking. Will we have another Tourle Street bridge fiasco in Lake Macquarie? You can register your opinion and see the proposed changes at haveyoursay.nsw.gov.au/speers-point, so please comment before June 23.
I ALWAYS read Steve Barnett's contributions to the letters page with a huge dose of salt, but to preach a military conflict with China is both foolish and nonsensical. China has no need to wage a military war and shed any blood. Its economic power and patience will see it achieve the goals it seeks. Meanwhile Mr Barnett, with apologies to Mr Jones, goes around shouting "panic, we all must panic". I hope he has the sandbags up around his shop.
I THINK we're all resting a little more easily knowing that Steve Barnett will be on the front line protecting us all, should the red peril invade! ("Are we ready if war is brewing?", Letters, 14/6) Warmest thanks from me and mine, Steve.
BIG shout out to Steve Barnett ("Are we ready if war is brewing?", Letters, 14/6). I'll be in the trenches next to you, mate.
IF I ever need a new heart, I want Peter Dutton's. I believe you could expect that it would be like new.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.