When things go wrong, I'm grateful for our first class care

I am writing this letter to appreciate the John Hunter staff and especially to all the team at Narla. I phone daily and nothing is ever too much trouble. Joan has also the bonus of having her brother, Tommy next door. How wonderful. They are best mates. Dad would be so pleased. I also commend my beautiful caring and fantastic cousin, Diane (Lizzie) Jackson who has gone above and beyond, being more than just an registered nurse there. She is my "buddy".