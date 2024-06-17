Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Newy Studio's purpose-built space makes a splash in the creative scene

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
June 18 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toby Tull and Joel Wagner making a splash in Newy Studio's photo lab. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Toby Tull and Joel Wagner making a splash in Newy Studio's photo lab. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

A purpose-built studio for Newcastle's creative community has been inundated with demand since opening its doors in Mayfield earlier this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director and business reporter. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.