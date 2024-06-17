Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Through the lens: our top photos from the past week

JD
By Jeanne Dillon
Updated June 17 2024 - 4:48pm, first published 3:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Jonathan Carrol, Simone De Peak, Peter Lorimer and Marina Neil

From devastation to inspiration: meet the 'incredible' Alex Hale

IT was a crisp autumn morning in picturesque Berry on the south coast of NSW. The sun had peeped over the horizon and was reaching for the sky as Alex Hale set off on his morning ride. He had barely made it two kilometres when, in an instant, his world changed. A motorist careered into Hale from behind. His bike was a mangled mess. The rider worse off. Hale, 41, suffered a vertebral fracture at T12. That led to a bleed which went up to T10 and resulted in T9 paraplegia. He has no sensation from the chest down. The date, April 20, 2023. On Monday, Hale, wife Erin, son Max and their support crew - Team Hale - flew to Orlando, Florida for the Warrior Games.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jeanne Dillon

Editorial Admin

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.