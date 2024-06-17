Through the lens: our top photos from the past week

IT was a crisp autumn morning in picturesque Berry on the south coast of NSW. The sun had peeped over the horizon and was reaching for the sky as Alex Hale set off on his morning ride. He had barely made it two kilometres when, in an instant, his world changed. A motorist careered into Hale from behind. His bike was a mangled mess. The rider worse off. Hale, 41, suffered a vertebral fracture at T12. That led to a bleed which went up to T10 and resulted in T9 paraplegia. He has no sensation from the chest down. The date, April 20, 2023. On Monday, Hale, wife Erin, son Max and their support crew - Team Hale - flew to Orlando, Florida for the Warrior Games.