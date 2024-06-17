Through the lens: our top photos from the past week

IT was a crisp autumn morning in picturesque Berry on the south coast of NSW. The sun had peeped over the horizon and was reaching for the sky as Alex Hale set off on his morning ride. He had barely made it two kilometres when, in an instant, his world changed. A motorist careered into Hale from behind. His bike was a mangled mess. The rider worse off. Hale, 41, suffered a vertebral fracture at T12. That led to a bleed which went up to T10 and resulted in T9 paraplegia. He has no sensation from the chest down. The date, April 20, 2023. On Monday, Hale, wife Erin, son Max and their support crew - Team Hale - flew to Orlando, Florida for the Warrior Games.
Defending premiers Penrith flexed their muscles to outclass the Newcastle Knights 26-18 at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday. The result extended Penrith's dominance against the Knights, whose only return from the past 15 clashes between the two teams has been a win in 2018 and a draw in 2020. It was Newcastle's third successive defeat.
It is a special week in the public school calendar, when more than 3500 students come together for the annual performance of Star Struck. This year's theme was Love it! and Newcastle Herald was invited along to the dress rehearsals for a sneak peek of the production.
It's been 10 years since staff and students at The Junction Public School began to raise funds for brain cancer research. Every year they have raised about $1000, which has gone to support the Mark Hughes Foundation. In the lead up to the Beanies for Brain Cancer NRL round, Mark Hughes called in on Tuesday morning to thank the school for its commitment over the past decade. "Like many schools, they have been with us since the start of our journey," he said.
They were diplomatic about their State of Origin omissions, but sisters Jesse and Hannah Southwell will no doubt have a point to prove this NRLW season. Jesse has steered the Newcastle Knights to back-to-back NRLW premierships and was the incumbent NSW halfback. But the teenage playmaker was a shock exclusion when coach Kylie Hilder unveiled her squad for this year's historic three-match Origin series.
Hundreds of the diocese's most creative music and theatre students took the Civic Theatre stage for one night only on Friday as the Catholic schools from across the city and broader region returned for the 17th DioSounds concert.
FAMILY, friends and first responders were united in their grief and supported each other as flowers, candles and tributes were laid at the site of the Greta bus crash. It was a time to reflect, remember and honour the 10 lives that were lost in the tragedy, which changed the Hunter forever one year ago. A family-made garden has been nurtured at the scene on Wine Country Drive, where a coach of wedding guests rolled on the night of June 11, 2023. A 'forever loved' sign, flowers and plants in the garden were surrounded by sunflowers, floral tributes, candles and messages on Tuesday.
IT TOOK just two hours and 27 minutes to deliver the best urgent care possible and get every patient to hospital. But for paramedics and other emergency services deployed to the scene of the Hunter Valley bus crash one year ago, that tragic night would set many of them on a long road to recovery.
A trailblazing hot air balloonist, a duo dedicated to fighting crime and a wildlife warrior ware among the Hunter's outstanding citizens recognised in the King's Birthday Honours list last week. More than a dozen of the region's residents were named on the honour roll for significant service to their communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.